Post Game Reactions: Eberle’s Hat Trick Leads Kraken To 5-2 Win Over Sabres

SEATTLE – Jordan Eberle’s hat trick, the first in franchise history, and Jaden Schwartz’s goal and two assists guided the Kraken to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Buffalo Sabres.

Despite a 31-11 shots-on-goal advantage, Seattle led Buffalo by a single tally after two periods. Eberle’s late score in the second period (18:25) and two third period goals opened the flood gates for the Kraken’s eventual victory.

In their post-game press conference, Eberle, Schwartz and head coach Dave Hakstol commented on the win. They also noted the victory may be a turning point in team’s need to relax and capitalize on their scoring chances.

The edited video below captured their reactions after the game:

Game highlights: