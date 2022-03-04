Photo Gallery: Wild vs Flyers (03/03/2022)

Frederick Gaudreau #89 of the Minnesota Wild and Nick Seeler #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers make contact along the end boards
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers raises his stick to celebrate a goal scored against Cam Talbot #33 of the Minnesota Wild
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Brandon Duhaime #21 of the Minnesota Wild crash into the boards
Mats Zuccarello #36 of the Minnesota Wild makes contact with Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his glove to hinder Ryan Hartman #38 of the Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello #36 of the Minnesota Wild gets a shot off between Keith Yandle #3 and Gerry Mayhew #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Linesman James Tobias #61 separates Joel Eriksson Ek #14 of the Minnesota Wild from Travis Konecny #11 and Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jon Merrill #4 of the Minnesota Wild blocks a shot
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers stops the puck
Kevin Fiala #22, Frederick Gaudreau #89, and Dmitry Kulikov #29 of the Minnesota Wild celebrate after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Kirill Kaprizov #97 of the Minnesota Wild pivots with the puck
Patrick Brown #38 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Connor Dewar #52 of the Minnesota Wild jockey for position in front of Carter Hart #79
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers muscles through Nick Bjugstad #27 of the Minnesota Wild
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers sneaks the puck around Cam Talbot #33 of the Minnesota Wild into the back of the net
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers is pressured by Ryan Hartman #38 of the Minnesota Wild
Ryan Hartman #38 of the Minnesota Wild controls the puck with one hand while fending off Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Derick Brassard #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Marcus Foligno #17 of the Minnesota Wild cross sticks battling for the puck
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save
Jonas Brodin #25 of the Minnesota Wild leans on Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers
A hit against Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers causes Connor Dewar #52 of the Minnesota Wild to fall to the ice
Keith Yandle #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck
Marcus Foligno #17 of the Minnesota Wild uses a two-handed stick shove against Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Ryan Hartman #38 of the Minnesota Wild defends against Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Mats Zuccarello #36 of the Minnesota Wild reaches to poke the puck away from Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to backhand the puck against Cam Talbot #33 of the Minnesota Wild
Nick Bjugstad #27 of the Minnesota Wild reaches for the puck
Matt Boldy #12 of the Minnesota Wild gets congratulated by teammates Frederick Gaudreau #89 and Kevin Fiala #22 after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Jonas Brodin #25 of the Minnesota Wild gets congratulated by teammates Kevin Fiala #22 and Dmitry Kulikov #29 after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Cam Talbot #33 of the Minnesota Wild makes a save with traffic in front of him
Cam Talbot #33 of the Minnesota Wild casually picks up the puck while chaos erupts behind his net