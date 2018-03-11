Photo Gallery: UNO vs UND Game 6

Grand Forks, ND – On Saturday night, the University of North Dakota hockey team was attempting to do something it hadn’t done since December. Sweep an opponent.

The Fighting Hawks were looking to close out the Omaha Mavericks and advance to the Frozen Faceoff for the 16th consecutive year in a row, the longest streak in Division I hockey. With the 4-3 win in overtime, that streak remains in tack.

Here’s the problem, UND hasn’t won back-to-back games since the middle of January. Moreover, the second half of the season has been a house of horrors for the Fighting Hawks, they’ve gone 5-7-5 (.441).

“You knew that was going to happen,” head coach Brad Berry said. “We went to the meetings this morning and told our guys the first game, we had a 3.7 goal differential on Friday nights with the wins and Saturday nights .5 goal differential. So, the games are tight we knew that.”