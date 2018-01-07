Search
Photo Gallery: UNO vs. UND, Game 2

UND forward Cole Smith. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Defenseman Andrew Peski. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND going hard to the net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND forward Jordan Kawaguchi (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND forwards Shane Gersich and Austin Poganski crash the UNO net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND wins another faceoff against UNO. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND forwards Johnny Simonson, Trevor Olson and Cole Smith (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND attacking the UNO net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND defenseman Matt Kiersted. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND defenseman Colton Poolman (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND goalie Petter Thome. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND goalie Petter Thome wanders from his net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND ready to faceoff against the UNO Mavericks. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND’s top defense pairing Colton Poolman and Christian Wolanin. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND forward Austin Poganski bears down on UNO goalie Kris Oldham. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND goalie Peter Thome and defenseman Gabe Bast. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND forwards Shane Gersich and Rhett Gardner exchange pleasantries with a couple of Maverick players. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND scores in the first period against UNO. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND forward Dixon Bowen patrols the front of his net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

