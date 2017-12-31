Search
Photo Gallery: UND vs. U-18

The University of North Dakota hockey team hadn’t played since December 9, 2017, so the boys in green and white were a bit rusty. Nothing like an exhibition game to knock off the rust. UND head coach Brad Berry shared his thoughts.

“It means a lot. When you’ve had a 9-10 day break and coming back after the Christmas holidays, there’s always a little rust, Berry said. “You can tell tonight. I thought we competed hard. The execution was a little bit off. For the most part, I thought we played a sound game.”

The Fighting Hawks will get back to conference play next Friday night against the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Eric Burton
College Hockey Writer, Contributing Editor

Eric Burton is a 1996, 1999 graduate of the University of North Dakota. Eric covers college hockey and the University of North Dakota for Inside Hockey. Eric is the editor of Goon’s World. Lastly, Eric is also a college hockey writer for The Hockey Writers.

