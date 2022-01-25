Photo Gallery: Stars vs Flyers (01/24/2022)

Miro Heiskanen #4 of the Dallas Stars stands in the spotlight
Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars
Max Willman #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers crashes into Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski #16 of the Dallas Stars cradles the stick belonging to Cam York #45 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Miro Heiskanen #4 of the Dallas Stars avoids the reach of Jackson Cates #59 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Roope Hintz #24 of the Dallas Stars scores against Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Gerry Mayhew #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers backhands the puck through the crease from a prone position
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers pins Jacob Peterson #40 of the Dallas Stars on the ice
Linesman Kory Nagy #97 leaps in the air to avoid Alexander Radulov #47 of the Dallas Stars
Ryan Suter #20 of the Dallas Stars defensive play strips the puck from an attacking Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Gerry Mayhew #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to evade Alexander Radulov #47 of the Dallas Stars
Joel Hanley #44 of the Dallas Stars lands a hit against Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jackson Cates #59 of the Philadelphia Flyers with the puck
Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars
The Philadelphia Flyers can't believe their luck when a puck is deflected off of an opposing player's skate and into the net
Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers emerges with the puck
Gerry Mayhew #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers heads behind the net while hounded by Esa Lindell #23 of the Dallas Stars
Tyler Seguin #91 of the Dallas Stars covers Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Max Willman #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets hit with the puck while screening Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers faces a wall of Dallas Stars players
Luke Glendening #11 of the Dallas Stars hits Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Nick Seeler #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers puts Tanner Kero #64 of the Dallas Stars in a headlock
Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars hits Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Ryan Suter #20 of the Dallas Stars splits Travis Konecny #11 and Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers hits the left leg pad of Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars with the puck
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers clears out Tyler Seguin #91 of the Dallas Stars to the side of Carter Hart #79
Riley Damiani #13 of the Dallas Stars passes the puck against Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars charges forward with the puck
Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars covers the puck shot by Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Braden Holtby #70 congratulates Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars after the Dallas Stars defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in regulation