Photo Gallery: Stars vs Flyers (01/24/2022)

Miro Heiskanen #4 of the Dallas Stars stands in the spotlight
Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars
Max Willman #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers crashes into Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski #16 of the Dallas Stars cradles the stick belonging to Cam York #45 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Miro Heiskanen #4 of the Dallas Stars avoids the reach of Jackson Cates #59 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Roope Hintz #24 of the Dallas Stars scores against Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Gerry Mayhew #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers backhands the puck through the crease from a prone position
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers pins Jacob Peterson #40 of the Dallas Stars on the ice
Linesman Kory Nagy #97 leaps in the air to avoid Alexander Radulov #47 of the Dallas Stars
Ryan Suter #20 of the Dallas Stars defensive play strips the puck from an attacking Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Gerry Mayhew #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to evade Alexander Radulov #47 of the Dallas Stars
Joel Hanley #44 of the Dallas Stars lands a hit against Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jackson Cates #59 of the Philadelphia Flyers with the puck
Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars
The Philadelphia Flyers can't believe their luck when a puck is deflected off of an opposing player's skate and into the net
Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers emerges with the puck
Gerry Mayhew #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers heads behind the net while hounded by Esa Lindell #23 of the Dallas Stars
Tyler Seguin #91 of the Dallas Stars covers Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Max Willman #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets hit with the puck while screening Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers faces a wall of Dallas Stars players
Luke Glendening #11 of the Dallas Stars hits Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Nick Seeler #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers puts Tanner Kero #64 of the Dallas Stars in a headlock
Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars hits Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Ryan Suter #20 of the Dallas Stars splits Travis Konecny #11 and Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers hits the left leg pad of Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars with the puck
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers clears out Tyler Seguin #91 of the Dallas Stars to the side of Carter Hart #79
Riley Damiani #13 of the Dallas Stars passes the puck against Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars charges forward with the puck
Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars covers the puck shot by Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Braden Holtby #70 congratulates Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars after the Dallas Stars defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in regulation

Photo Gallery: Stars vs Flyers (01/24/2022)

Dallas Stars
4

The visiting Dallas Stars defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 3-1 during regulation which extended the Flyers losing streak to 12 games. Keith Yandle played his 964th consecutive game tying the NHL record set by Doug Jarvis in 1987 (Oct 8, 1975 to Oct 10, 1987).