Photo Gallery: Sharks vs Flyers (10/9/2018) Bob Fina October 10, 2018 The visiting San Jose Sharks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 8-2 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Joe Pavelski (#8 SJS) 2nd Kevin Labanc (#65 SJS) 3rd Evander Kane (#19 SJS) Welcome to opening night displayed on one of the arena video boards Philadelphia Flyers Ice Girls pose for a picture Goalie Aaron Dell (#30) of the San Jose Sharks A fan wearing a Chewbacca mask bangs on the glass as Defenseman Brent Burns (#88) of the San Jose Sharks skates by Goalie Martin Jones (#31) of the San Jose Sharks Left Wing Evander Kane (#9) of the San Jose Sharks dents the twine with a puck Goalie Brian Elliott (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers is backlit as he skates onto the ice for the pre-game player introductions Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers skates onto the ice for the pre-game player introductions Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers high-fives a fan Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers skates onto the ice for the pre-game player introductions Fans hold up a giant US flag during the pre-game ceremonies A giant Philadelphia Flyers flag spans across sections 114 and 113 during the pre-game ceremonies A Flyers ice girl helps energize the crowd Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers swats at the airborne puck while battling with Right Wing Joonas Donskoi (#27) of the San Jose Sharks Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers one hands the puck while fending off Defenseman Justin Braun (#61) of the San Jose Sharks with his other hand Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers lifts his left leg during a screen in front of Goalie Aaron Dell (#30) of the San Jose Sharks Defenseman Justin Braun (#61) of the San Jose Sharks on top of the NHL Face-Off 2018 logo Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Left Wing Marcus Sorensen (#20) of the San Jose Sharks collide into the boards pursuing the puck Goalie Brian Elliott (#37) and Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers defend the net against Center Rourke Chartier (#60) of the San Jose Sharks Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers upends Defenseman Brenden Dillon (#4) of the San Jose Sharks Linesman Suchanek Libor (#60) separates Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Right Wing Joonas Donskoi (#27) of the San Jose Sharks A Flyers Ice Girl shakes her pom-poms during a television break Right Wing Joonas Donskoi (#27) of the San Jose Sharks celebrates a goal scored by teammate Left Wing Evander Kane (#9) Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers stops the puck with the stick blade in front of Goalie Aaron Dell (#30) of the San Jose Sharks Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates a goal scored against Goalie Aaron Dell (#30) of the San Jose Sharks Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty makes an appearance with one of his handlers Defenseman Brenden Dillon (#4) of the San Jose Sharks and Center Mikhail Vorobyev (#24) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers snows Goalie Aaron Dell (#30) of the San Jose Sharks Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers leans on Right Wing Barclay Goodrow (#23) of the San Jose Sharks Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers skates with the puck Center Melker Karlsson (#68) of the San Jose Sharks and Center Jori Lehtera (#15) of the Philadelphia Flyers cross sticks