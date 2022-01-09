Photo Gallery: Sharks vs Flyers (01/08/2022)

A young Flyers fan watches the players during warm-ups
A Jaws inspired shark adorns the backplate from Zach Sawchenko #36 of the San Jose Sharks
Adin Hill #33 of the San Jose Sharks illuminated by the spotlight
Timo Meier #28 of the San Jose Sharks gets sandwiched by Nick Seeler #24 and Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Nicolas Meloche #53 of the San Jose Sharks turns with the puck
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck
Linesman Jonathan Deschamps #80 holds the puck during a faceoff between Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Tomas Hertl #48 of the San Jose Sharks
Jaycob Megna #24 of the San Jose Sharks pursued by Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Mario Ferraro #38 and Adin Hill #33 of the San Jose Sharks defend the net from a shot by Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Nick Seeler #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers knocks down Matt Nieto #83 of the San Jose Sharks
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Nicolas Meloche #53 of the San Jose Sharks collide in front of the Philadelphia Flyers bench
Chris Jennings drives the Zamboni between periods
The Flyers Ice Crew members drives the Zamboni between periods
Alexander Barabanov #94 of the San Jose Sharks
Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers stops an attempt by Timo Meier #28 of the San Jose Sharks
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers flyby of the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks
Nick Merkley #10 of the San Jose Sharks and Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle on the face-off
Alexander Barabanov #94 of the San Jose Sharks attacks with the puck
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Tomas Hertl #48 of the San Jose Sharks
Timo Meier #28 of the San Jose Sharks crosses through the neutral zone with the puck
Tomas Hertl #48 of the San Jose Sharks celebrates after scoring a goal against Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Tomas Hertl #48 of the San Jose Sharks skates over to his teammates to celebrate after scoring a goal
Kevin Connauton #8 and Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers defend the net against an attacking Andrew Cogliano #11 of the San Jose Sharks
Cam York #45 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoves Alexander Barabanov #94 of the San Jose Sharks
Ryan Merkley #6 of the San Jose Sharks falls to the ice
The Philadelphia Flyers Ice Crew tends to the ice while the players watch
Scott Reedy #54 of the San Jose Sharks attempts to deflect a shot by teammate Timo Meier #28
Jasper Weatherby #26 of the San Jose Sharks looks to capitalize against a downed Nick Seeler #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers and goaltender Martin Jones #35
Linesmen Julien Fournier #56 and Jonathan Deschamps #80 restore order after a scrum occurs between the Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers has a discussion with Referee Kelly Sutherland #11
Brent Burns #88 of the San Jose Sharks reacts to a fan in the front row prior to a face-off against the Philadelphia Flyers
The San Jose Sharks raise their sticks after scoring a game-tying goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Referee Dean Morton #36 calls an interference penalty on Jaycob Megna #24 of the San Jose Sharks while Patrick Brown #38 of the Philadelphia Flyers holds his knee
Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, gives high-fives to some fans
The San Jose Sharks react and jump over the boards after the overtime game winning goal was scored by Tomas Hertl #48
A member of the Flyers Ice Crew picks up a knitted that was tossed on the ice after Tomas Hertl #48 of the San Jose Sharks completed his natural hattrick in the overtime period