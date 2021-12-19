Photo Gallery: Senators vs Flyers (12/18/2021)

Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators
Anton Forsberg #31 of the Ottawa Senators
A member of the Flyers Dance Team skates during the Flyers Holiday Spectacular pre-game show
Gritty dances with the Flyers Dance Team at center ice during the Flyers Holiday Spectacular pre-game show
Gritty dances with the Flyers Dance Team at center ice during the Flyers Holiday Spectacular pre-game show
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers holds the puck away from Drake Batherson #19 of the Ottawa Senators
Shane Pinto #12 of the Ottawa Senators moves the puck through the Philadelphia Flyers
Nick Paul #21 of the Ottawa Senators battles against Cam Atkinson #89 and Kevin Caonnauton #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers for the loose puck
Kevin Caonnauton #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers keeps his head up while moving the puck
Members of the Flyers Ice Crew wear festive holiday outfits while clearing the ice surface
Linesman Tyson Baker #88 sits on the dasher to remove himself from the action
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers pressures Connor Brown #28 of the Ottawa Senators
Connor Brown #28 of the Ottawa Senators
Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers squares up to the shot
Gritty flashes a peace sign for the camera
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a face-off against Connor Brown #28 of the Ottawa Senators
Santa poses in front of the Philadelphia Flyers themed decorated holiday tree
A stuffed Gritty adorned on the Philadelphia Flyers holiday tree
A Philadelphia Flyers themed decorated holiday wreath hanging in the atrium at the Wells Fargo Center
Tim Stützle #18 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers gives Dylan Gambrell #27 of the Ottawa Senators a little shove
Alex Formenton #10 of the Ottawa Senators reaches to lift the stick of Keith Yandle #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Alex Formenton #10 of the Ottawa Senators hollars after scoring a goal while teammate Nick Holden #5 skates over to congratulate him
Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers loses his stick while making a save against Connor Brown #28 of the Ottawa Senators
A member of the Philadelphia Flyers dance team poses for the camera while dressed in a festive holiday outfit
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against an impeding Tyler Ennis #63 of the Ottawa Senators
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers loses his footing while helping to defend the net
Dillon Heatherington #29 of the Ottawa Senators and Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers grapple during a fight
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers throws a punch against Dillon Heatherington #29 of the Ottawa Senators
A Philadelphia Flyers dance team member cheers for the crowd
Tyler Ennis #63 of the Ottawa Senators goes airborne after being checked by Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Chris Tierney #71 of the Ottawa Senators
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers lands a hit against Josh Norris #9 of the Ottawa Senators
Anton Forsberg #31 of the Ottawa Senators sticks out his tongue during a television commercial break
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Jacob Bernard-Docker #24 of the Ottawa Senators
Referee Corey Syvret #23 instructs the Philadelphia Flyers bench during a break in the action
Austin Watson #16 of the Ottawa Senators exchanges words with Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers falls to the ice while trying to play the puck in front of Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators
Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers nets the game-winning overtime goal against the Ottawa Senators
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers skate out to congratulate Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers on his game-winning overtime goal