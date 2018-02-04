Photo Gallery: Senators vs Flyers (02/03/2018)

Goalie Craig Anderson (#41) of the Ottawa Senators spits water prior to the start of the game
Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers battles through Defenseman Dion Phaneuf (#2) and Defenseman Cody Ceci (#5) of the Ottawa Senators
Left Wing Magnus Paajarvi (#56) of the Ottawa Senators impedes Center Jori Lehtera (#15) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Mark Borowiecki (#74) of the Ottawa Senators
Center Matt Duchene (#95) of the Ottawa Senators leads the fly-by of their bench after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets hounded by Left Wing Mike Hoffman (#68) and Defenseman Thomas Chabot (#72) of the Ottawa Senators
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against Defenseman Johnny Oduya (#29) of the Ottawa Senators
Defenseman Thomas Chabot (#72) of the Ottawa Senators and Center Jori Lehtera (#15) of the Philadelphia Flyers jostle for the puck
Goalie Craig Anderson (#41) of the Ottawa Senators eyes the puck after making a save
Left Wing Christopher DiDomenico (#49) of the Ottawa Senators scores against a downed Goalie Alex Lyon (#49) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Ryan Dzingel (#18) of the Ottawa Senators congratulates teammate Left Wing Christopher DiDomenico (#49) after scoring against Goalie Alex Lyon (#49) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers outlets the puck
Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers checks Left Wing Magnus Paajarvi (#56) of the Ottawa Senators in front of the Philadelphia Flyers bench
Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against Right Wing Alexandre Burrows (#14) of the Ottawa Senators
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets jumped on by his teammates after scoring the tying goal with 2.6 seconds left in the game to force overtime
Defenseman Erik Karlsson (#65) of the Ottawa Senators moves the puck during the overtime period
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers pressures Center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (#44) of the Ottawa Senators hoping to turn over the puck
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers leaps in the air to avoid the incoming puck while screening Goalie Craig Anderson (#41) of the Ottawa Senators but still gets hit by it
Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a glove save against Center Matt Duchene (#95) of the Ottawa Senators during the shoot-out
Left Wing Mike Hoffman (#68) of the Ottawa Senators reaches around Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers to tap the puck into the net which wins the game for the Ottawa Senators in the shoot-out
Philadelphia Flyers anthemist, Lauren Hart, dons a Philadelphia Eagles shirt showing city pride when singing the national anthems
Flyers Ice Girl, Krista, waves while clearing the ice
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets ready to take a face-off against Center Derick Brassard (#19) of the Ottawa Senators
The visiting Ottawa Senators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 in a shootout.
Three Star Selections:
1st Mike Hoffman (#68 OTT)
2nd Matt Duchene (#95 OTT)
3rd Travis Konecny (#11 PHI)