Photo Gallery: SCSU vs. UND Game 1

Junior forward Nick Jones gave the hometown team a glimmer of hope when he noted the game at 3-3.

“We rallied about three times, we were down 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and came back each one of those times,” Jones said. Obviously, disappointing, we felt like we played a pretty good game. They’re a really good team. At times, I felt like we really took it to them. They found a way to win on the power play.”

In the end, it wasn’t mean to be. At the 1:41 mark of overtime, freshman defenseman Gabe Bast took an undisciplined penalty. A minute and seven seconds later, Ryan Poehling would score his second goal of the game on the power play to send the Fighting Hawks home empty-handed.

Despite taking three minor penalties, coach Berry said Bast needs to be in the lineup moving forward.

“He’s a big part of our team and we need him in our lineup,” Berry said. “He took three penalties tonight. Were they warranted, I guess that’s up for debate?