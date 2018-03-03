Search
Photo Gallery: SCSU vs. UND Game 1

Junior forward Nick Jones gave the hometown team a glimmer of hope when he noted the game at 3-3.

“We rallied about three times, we were down 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and came back each one of those times,” Jones said. Obviously, disappointing, we felt like we played a pretty good game. They’re a really good team. At times, I felt like we really took it to them. They found a way to win on the power play.”

In the end, it wasn’t mean to be. At the 1:41 mark of overtime, freshman defenseman Gabe Bast took an undisciplined penalty. A minute and seven seconds later, Ryan Poehling would score his second goal of the game on the power play to send the Fighting Hawks home empty-handed.

Despite taking three minor penalties, coach Berry said Bast needs to be in the lineup moving forward.

“He’s a big part of our team and we need him in our lineup,” Berry said. “He took three penalties tonight. Were they warranted, I guess that’s up for debate?

About The Author

Eric Burton
College Hockey Writer, Contributing Editor

Eric Burton is a 1996, 1999 graduate of the University of North Dakota. Eric covers college hockey and the University of North Dakota for Inside Hockey. Eric is the editor of Goon’s World. Lastly, Eric is also a college hockey writer for The Hockey Writers.

