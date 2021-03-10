Photo Gallery: Sabres vs Flyers (03/09/2021)

Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
The puck gets past Jonas Johansson #34 of the Buffalo Sabres
Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Riley Sheahan #15 of the Buffalo Sabres
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers lets in a goal
Eric Staal #12 of the Buffalo Sabres attacks the net guarded by Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Sam Reinhart #23 and Taylor Hall #4 of the Buffalo Sabres congratulate each other after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Jeff Skinner #53 of the Buffalo Sabres passes the puck
Nolan Patrick #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Casey Mittelstadt #37 of the Buffalo Sabres look to gain control of the puck
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers back-checks Cody Eakin #20 of the Buffalo Sabres
Jonas Johansson #34 of the Buffalo Sabres lets in a goal
Rasmus Dahlin #26 of the Buffalo Sabres
Victor Olofsson #68 of the Buffalo Sabres squeezes Nolan Patrick #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards
Brandon Montour #62 of the Buffalo Sabres snaps the puck
Brandon Montour #62 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Rasmus Ristolainen #55 of the Buffalo Sabres attempts to tip the puck past Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jacob Bryson #78 of the Buffalo Sabres
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers sandwiched between Jacob Bryson #78 and Riley Sheahan #15 of the Buffalo Sabres
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers hits Sam Reinhart #23 of the Buffalo Sabres
Riley Sheahan #15 of the Buffalo Sabres with a step on Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brandon Montour #62 of the Buffalo Sabres shoves Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers pokes at the puck carried by Taylor Hall #4 of the Buffalo Sabres
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Henri Jokiharju #10 of the Buffalo Sabres
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Sam Reinhart #23 of the Buffalo Sabres
Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers raises his arms in celebration after scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabres
Taylor Hall #4 of the Buffalo Sabres falls to the ice after being tripped by Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Pushing and shoving erupts to the side of Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers attacks Jonas Johansson #34 of the Buffalo Sabres during his shoot-out attempt
Nolan Patrick #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores against Jonas Johansson #34 of the Buffalo Sabres
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers slides across the crease to stop Casey Mittelstadt #37 of the Buffalo Sabres