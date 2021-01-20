Photo Gallery: Sabres vs Flyers (01/19/2021)

Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers leads the team onto the ice for practice
Opening face-off to start off the game between the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers checks Colin Miller #33 of the Buffalo Sabres into the end boards
Carter Hutton #40 of the Buffalo Sabres flips the puck to Linesman Andrew Smith #51
Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers mimics goal tender Brian Elliott #37
Henri Jokiharju #10 of the Buffalo Sabres fends off Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers partially sends Rasmus Dahlin #26 of the Buffalo Sabres over the boards
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a chest save against Cody Eakin #20 of the Buffalo Sabres
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers smothers the puck
Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers checks Sam Reinhart #23 of the Buffalo Sabres partially over the boards along the Buffalo Sabres bench
Rasmus Ristolainen #55 of the Buffalo Sabres checks Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers into the boards along the Philadelphia Flyers bench
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers bowls over Carter Hutton #40 of the Buffalo Sabres
Carter Hutton #40 of the Buffalo Sabres makes a leg pad save
Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers is outraged by a lack of a call
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Oskar Lindblom #23, Erik Gustafsson #56, and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers stack up in line during a face-off
Colin Miller #33 of the Buffalo Sabres
Linesman Ryan Galloway #82 talks with Dylan Cozens #24 of the Buffalo Sabres after his teammate got kicked out of the face-off circle
Curtis Lazar #27 of the Buffalo Sabres falls to the ice but continues to play the puck ahead of Nolan Patrick #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers comes over to congratulate Travis Konecny #11 who just scored a goal
A blizzard of snow erupts from the ice caused by Dylan Cozens #24 of the Buffalo Sabres and Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers snarls skating through the neutral zone
Curtis Lazar #27, Jake McCabe #19, and Brandon Montour #62 of the Buffalo Sabres line up for a face-off
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers stops to avoid Henri Jokiharju #10 of the Buffalo Sabres
Jonas Johansson #34 of the Buffalo Sabres gets the paddle down to block the puck
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers guards the net from the slew of sticks and the puck
Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Eric Staal #12 of the Buffalo Sabres
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets a hand on Brandon Montour #62 of the Buffalo Sabres
Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets congratulated by teammate Kevin Hayes #13
Rasmus Dahlin #26 of the Buffalo Sabres and Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck in the corner
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers watches the puck while teammate Erik Gustafsson #56 battles with Victor Olofsson #68 of the Buffalo Sabres