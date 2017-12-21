Photo Gallery: Red Wings vs Flyers (12/20/2017)

Defenseman Mike Green (#25) of the Detroit Red Wings aids teammate Goalie Jimmy Howard (#35) with covering the net from an incoming shot
Defenseman Jonathan Ericsson (#52) of the Detroit Red Wings gets a stick on Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers who screens teammate Goalie Jimmy Howard (#35)
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers moves towards a puck handling Left Wing Justin Abdelkader (#8) of the Detroit Red Wings
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers handles the puck while in his crease
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers turns to pick up the loose puck in front of Left Wing David Booth (#17) of the Detroit Red Wings
Goalie Jimmy Howard (#35) of the Detroit Red Wings makes a save against Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Robert Haag (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his free hand to grab at Center Henrik Zetterberg (#40) of the Detroit Red Wings who handles the puck
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a glove save against Right Wing Anthony Mantha (#39) of the Detroit Red Wings
Defenseman Mike Green (#25), Left Wing Andreas Athanasiou (#72), and Center Dylan Larkin (#71) of the Detroit Red Wings group hug to celebrate the goal scored by teammate Right Wing Martin Frk (#42) who skates over to join them in their celebration
Left Wing Justin Abdelkader (#8) of the Detroit Red Wings reaches for the rolling puck
Center Dylan Larkin (#71) of the Detroit Red Wings beats Center Scott Laughton (#21) and Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers and rings the puck off of the post
Defenseman Trevor Daley (#83) of the Detroit Red Wings pins Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards while Center Henrik Zetterberg (#40) moves to scoop up the loose puck
Goalie Jimmy Howard (#35) of the Detroit Red Wings makes a glove save
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck against Left Wing David Booth (#17) of the Detroit Red Wings
Defenseman Nick Jensen (#3) of the Detroit Red Wings, Right Wing Dale Weise (#22) of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Goalie Jimmy Howard (#35) jostle at the top of the crease
Defenseman Nick Jensen (#3) of the Detroit Red Wings reaches around Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers to get at the puck
Right Wing Martin Frk (#42) of the Detroit Red Wings deposits the puck in the top left corner by beating Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings battle for the puck on the side of the goalie net
Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Danny DeKeyser (#65) of the Detroit Red Wings jostle while Defenseman Trevor Daley (#83) and Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) jockey for position all in front of an out of position Goalie Jimmy Howard (#35)
Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers hugs teammate Defenseman Robert Haag (#8) who scored his first NHL goal
Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches for the airborne puck
Right Wing Martin Frk (#42) of the Detroit Red Wings moves the puck against a defending Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers moves the puck while Center Frans Nielsen (#51) of the Detroit Red Wings races along side of him
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Detroit Red Wings by a score of 4-3 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Claude Giroux (#28 PHI)
2nd Dylan Larkin (#71 DET)
3rd Robert Haag (#8 PHI)