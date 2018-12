Photo Gallery: Red Wings vs Flyers (12/18/2018)

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2 during regulation. Carter Hart made his NHL debut while Jakub Voracek played his 800th NHL game.

Three Star Selections:

1st Carter Hart (#79 PHI)

2nd James van Riemsdyk (#26 PHI)

3rd Shayne Gostisbehere (#61 PHI)