Photo Gallery: Rangers vs Flyers (09/21/2019) Bob Fina September 21, 2019 Chris Stewart #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers sprays himself down with a water bottle Joel Farabee #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers bounces a puck with his stick James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers Michael Haley #38 of the New York Rangers and Chris Stewart #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers grapple during a fight Matthew Robertson #97 of the New York Rangers doesn't give up on the play against Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers gloves the puck Referee Conor O'Donnell (#41) Matthew Robertson #97 of the New York Rangers Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers pursues Ryan Lindgren #55 of the New York Rangers Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to tip the puck snagged by Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers Brady Skjei #76 of the New York Rangers Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers lunges for the puck Adam Fox #23 of the New York Rangers backchecks Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers Carsen Twarynski #81 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates after scoring a goal Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers and Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers makes a pad save Linesman Travis Toomey #90 drops the puck for a faceoff between Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lias Andersson #50 of the New York Rangers J.F. Berube #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers Mark Friedman #59 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Greg McKegg #14 of the New York Rangers battle for the puck Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers does a fly-by of the bench Greg McKegg #14 of the New York Rangers carries the puck over the blueline Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers faces a shot by Matt Niskanen #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers Connor Brickley #33 of the New York Rangers plays the puck from his knees ahead of Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers Lias Andersson #50 of the New York Rangers stares down Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers Lias Andersson #50 of the New York Rangers readies a shot against J.F. Berube #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers Michael Haley #38 of the New York Rangers grapples with Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers while Robert Hagg #8 comes to his aid Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulates teammate J.F. Berube #35 The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting New York Rangers by a score of 4-1 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Jakub Voracek (#93 PHI) 2nd Claude Giroux (#28 PHI) 3rd Carsen Twarynski (#81 PHI)