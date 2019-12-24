Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Flyers Pre-Game Holiday Show Bob Fina December 24, 2019 Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show Photos from the Philadelphia Flyers Holiday Pre-Game Show. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related