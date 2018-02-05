Search
Photo Gallery – Penn State vs. Notre Dame – Game 2

No. 17 Penn State clawed its way back from an early two-goal deficit, but couldn’t complete the comeback as they finished with a 2-2 tie in overtime against the second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Big Ten Conference action this afternoon to close out the regular season series at Pegula Ice Arena.

Each team earned a point for the tie with the Irish collecting the extra point with a 1-0 shootout victory. Notre Dame improves to 21-5-2 on the year and 15-2-1-1 in conference action while the Nittany Lions now stand at 13-12-5 overall and 6-9-5-2 in the Big Ten.

About The Author

Heather Weikel
Freelance Sports Photographer

I am a freelance photographer specializing in sports photography. I have covered Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey and the 2017 Stanley Cup Final for Inside Hockey; Penn State Football, Men's Hockey, Baseball and Softball for the Centre County Gazette and the Centre Daily Times, as well as being featured on websites such as PensNation, Black Shoe Diaries, Roar Lions Roar, and HockeyValley. I have also contributed photographs for feature articles for the Centre County Gazette, Town & Gown, and the Centre Daily Times.

