Photo Gallery – Penn State vs. Notre Dame – Game 2

No. 17 Penn State clawed its way back from an early two-goal deficit, but couldn’t complete the comeback as they finished with a 2-2 tie in overtime against the second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Big Ten Conference action this afternoon to close out the regular season series at Pegula Ice Arena.

Each team earned a point for the tie with the Irish collecting the extra point with a 1-0 shootout victory. Notre Dame improves to 21-5-2 on the year and 15-2-1-1 in conference action while the Nittany Lions now stand at 13-12-5 overall and 6-9-5-2 in the Big Ten.