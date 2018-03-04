Search
Home

Photo Gallery – Penn State vs. Minnesota (Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals)

The Penn State Nittany Lions (15) swept the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11) and will move on to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.  Penn State won the first game by a score of 5-3 and then went on to defeat Minnesota in the second game by a score of  6-5.  This is the fourth time the two teams have played each other in the past seven days and with Penn State winning all four of the games.

Penn State’s Brandon Biro (10) pushes the puck past Minnesota’s Erie Schierhorn during the 6-5 win for the Nittany Lions

Minnesota’s Ryan Lindgren (5) moves the puck past Penn State’s Trevor Hamilton (11) in the 5-6 loss.

Minnesota’s Brent Gates (10) rings the post against Penn State’s Peyton Jones (310)

Penn State’s Denis Smirnov (25) and Minnesota’s Ryan Norman skate for the puck.

Minnesota’s Tyler Sheehy (22) races towards the puck.

About The Author

Heather Weikel
Freelance Sports Photographer

I am a freelance photographer specializing in sports photography. I have covered Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey and the 2017 Stanley Cup Final for Inside Hockey; Penn State Football, Men's Hockey, Baseball and Softball for the Centre County Gazette and the Centre Daily Times, as well as being featured on websites such as PensNation, Black Shoe Diaries, Roar Lions Roar, and HockeyValley. I have also contributed photographs for feature articles for the Centre County Gazette, Town & Gown, and the Centre Daily Times.

Related Posts