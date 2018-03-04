Photo Gallery – Penn State vs. Minnesota (Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals)

The Penn State Nittany Lions (15) swept the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11) and will move on to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Penn State won the first game by a score of 5-3 and then went on to defeat Minnesota in the second game by a score of 6-5. This is the fourth time the two teams have played each other in the past seven days and with Penn State winning all four of the games.
Penn State’s Brandon Biro (10) pushes the puck past Minnesota’s Erie Schierhorn during the 6-5 win for the Nittany Lions
Minnesota’s Ryan Lindgren (5) moves the puck past Penn State’s Trevor Hamilton (11) in the 5-6 loss.
Minnesota’s Brent Gates (10) rings the post against Penn State’s Peyton Jones (310)
Penn State’s Denis Smirnov (25) and Minnesota’s Ryan Norman skate for the puck.
Minnesota’s Tyler Sheehy (22) races towards the puck.
Related