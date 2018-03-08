Photo Gallery: Penguins vs Flyers (03/07/2018)

Defenseman Matt Hunwick (#22) of the Pittsburgh Penguins hands a puck to a fan through the photographer's hole
Defenseman Kris Letang (#58) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Goalie Matt Murray (#30) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Left Wing Oskar Lindblom (#54) and Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle with Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (#2) and Defenseman Olli Maatta (#3) of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the loose puck
Left Wing Carl Hagelin (#62) and Left Wing Conor Sheary (#43) of the Pittsburgh Penguins battle for the puck behind the net with Center Travis Konecny (#11) and Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Olli Maatta (#3) of the Pittsburgh Penguins leans on Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers leaps in the air to screen Goalie Tristan Jarry (#35) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Right Wing Phil Kessel (#81) of the Pittsburgh Penguins deposits the puck in the back of the net behind Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Members of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate a goal
Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Right Wing Patric Hornqvist (#72) of the Pittsburgh Penguins get into a shoving match
Fans cheer for Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce shown on the arena screens
Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Center Sidney Crosby (#87) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
The puck crosses the goal line past a sprawling Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers
The puck sails through the crease behind Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Center Jake Guentzel (#59) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets victimize for the third time in the second period
Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (#6) and Center Sidney Crosby (#87) celebrates Left Wing Conor Sheary (#43) of the Pittsburgh Penguins second goal of the night
Goalie Tristan Jarry (#35) of the Pittsburgh Penguins puts the paddle down while teammate Center Sidney Crosby (#87) battles with Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers for the airborne puck
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers lifts his leg to provide a screen in front of Goalie Tristan Jarry (#35) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Goalie Tristan Jarry (#35) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenseman Kris Letang (#58) of the Pittsburgh Penguins assists teammate Goalie Tristan Jarry (#35) of the Pittsburgh Penguins with defending the net against Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Olli Maatta (#3) of the Pittsburgh Penguins keeps Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers on the ice
Left Wing Oskar Lindblom (#54) of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck against Defenseman Justin Schultz (#4) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Referee Jean Hebert (#15) and Referee Tim Peel (#20) indicate to the players to leave the ice and head back to their locker rooms after a altercation occurred after the end of the game
Referee Jean Hebert (#15) sends Center Evgeni Malkin (#71) of the Pittsburgh Penguins to the ice while attempting to separate him from the other players
Linesman Brian Mach (#78) holds back Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (#6) of the Pittsburgh Penguins while Linesman Michel Cormier (#76) holds back Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Justin Schultz (#4) of the Pittsburgh Penguins congratulates Goalie Tristan Jarry (#35) after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2.