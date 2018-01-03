Photo Gallery: Penguins vs Flyers (01/02/2018)

Four young Penguins fans hold up a sign and hockey cards of their favorite players during the warm-ups
Goalie Tristan Jarry (#35) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenseman Ian Cole (#28) of the Pittsburgh Penguins shoots the puck
Right Wing Ryan Reaves (#75) of the Pittsburgh Penguins picks up the puck while teammate Right Wing Tom Kuhnhackl (#34) battles with Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers battles with Right Wing Tom Kuhnhackl (#34) of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the puck along the boards while Right Wing Carter Rowney (#37), Center Jori Lehtera (#15), and Center Scott Laughton (#21) look to assist
Center Riley Sheahan (#15) of the Pittsburgh Penguins leaps to avoid a collision by Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to clear Center Jake Guentzel (#59) of the Pittsburgh Penguins from the top of the crease as Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers keeps his eyes on the puck
A Flyers Ice Girl clears the snow off of the ice during a television break
Right Wing Phil Kessel (#81) of the Pittsburgh Penguins carries the puck against Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Sidney Crosby (#87) and Right Wing Phil Kessel (#81) of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate a goal scored against Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Ryan Reaves (#75) of the Pittsburgh Penguins scores a goal against Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers stops in front of teammate Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) after Left Wing Conor Sheary (#43) of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates scoring a goal
Center Sidney Crosby (#87), Left Wing Conor Sheary (#43), Defenseman Ian Cole (#28), and Defenseman Kris Letang (#58) come together to celebrate a goal
Center Evgeni Malkin (#71) of the Pittsburgh Penguins wins a face-off against Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Carl Hagelin (#62) of the Pittsburgh Penguins shoots the puck towards Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Riley Sheahan (#15) of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Right Wing Tom Kuhnhackl (#34) celebrate a goal
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers slides to make a save while teammate Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) defends against Right Wing Patric Hornqvist (#72) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers throws a shoulder into Center Riley Sheahan (#15) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Center Sidney Crosby (#87) of the Pittsburgh Penguins leaps over the boards
Center Evgeni Malkin (#71) of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the loose puck
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to split between a diving Left Wing Carl Hagelin (#62) and Defenseman Ian Cole (#28) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Center Sean Couturier (#14) and Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck along the boards against Defenseman Kris Letang (#58) and Left Wing Carl Hagelin (#62) of the Pittsburgh Penguins
Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Evgeni Malkin (#71) of the Pittsburgh Penguins battle for the puck
Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (#6) of the Pittsburgh Penguins deposits the puck past a crawling Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers
The visiting Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5-1 during
regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Ryan Reaves (#75 PIT)
2nd Tom Kuhnhackl (#34 PIT)
3rd Jamie Oleksiak (#6 PIT)