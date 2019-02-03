Photo Gallery: Oilers vs Flyers (02/02/2019)

Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (#93) of the Edmonton Oilers
Goalie Cam Talbot (#33) of the Edmonton Oilers
Defenseman Darnell Nurse (#25) of the Edmonton Oilers bounces a puck off the blade of his stick
Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers wraps an arm around Left Wing Milan Lucic (#27) of the Edmonton Oilers
Center Connor McDavid (#97) and Left Wing Milan Lucic (#27) skate over to congratulate Right Wing Ty Rattie (#8) of the Edmonton Oilers after scoring a goal
Right Wing Jesse Puljujarvi (#98) of the Edmonton Oilers emerges from behind the net with puck while pursued by Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Jesse Puljujarvi (#98) of the Edmonton Oilers handles the puck ahead of Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Connor McDavid (#97) of the Edmonton Oilers fends off three players from the Philadelphia Flyers and scores against Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers back checks Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (#93) of the Edmonton Oilers
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers fends off Right Wing Zack Kassian (#44) of the Edmonton Oilers
Goalie Cam Talbot (#33) of the Edmonton Oilers gloves the puck
Defenseman Kevin Gravel (#5), Right Wing Ty Rattie (#8), and Left Wing Milan Lucic (#27) of the Edmonton Oilers line up for a face-off
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Darnell Nurse (#25) of the Edmonton Oilers get into an altercation while Center Claude Giroux (#28) and Defenseman Kris Russell (#4) come to their aid
Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers gloves the puck shot by Right Wing Tobias Rieder (#22) of the Edmonton Oilers
Left Wing Jujhar Khaira (#16) of the Edmonton Oilers passes the puck against Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers get into a scrum behind the net
Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Kyle Brodziak (#28) of the Edmonton Oilers battle along the boards for the puck
Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers looks back to see the puck in the net
Right Wing Zack Kassian (#44) of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Kyle Brodziak (#28) of the Edmonton Oilers hugs Right Wing Zack Kassian (#44) who scored a goal
Goalie Cam Talbot (#33) of the Edmonton Oilers along with some fans reach for the airborne puck
Center Kyle Brodziak (#28) of the Edmonton Oilers keeps a stride on Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers clears Center Colby Cave (#12) of the Edmonton Oilers from the top of the crease allowing teammate Goalie Carter Hart (#79) to make a save
Center Leon Draisaitl (#29) of the Edmonton Oilers maneuvers the puck around a falling Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Kris Russell (#4) of the Edmonton Oilers and Left Wing James van Riemsdyk (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers both fall to the ice pursuing the puck
A season ticket holder and his son line up to see whose game worn jersey they won for season ticket holder appreciation day
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3), Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12), and Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers line up for a photo