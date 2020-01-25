PHOTO GALLERY: NHL All-Star Weekend Day 1 1/24/2020

The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend takes place at the Enterprise Center, home of the 2020 Stanley Cup winning St. Louis Blues, in St. Louis, MO January 24 – 25.
January 24, 2020
The night kicks off with the Red Carpet entrance by NHL mascots, celebrities, players, and coaches, followed by a concert by O.A.R. The Skills Competition followed, including two new events, the Elite Women’s 3-on-3 featuring pro and Olympian US and Canadian women hockey players and the NHL Shooting Stars, which is similar to Topgolf.
-
-
Gnash, mascot of the Nashville Predators.
-
-
Wild Wing, mascot of the Anaheim Ducks.
-
-
Gritty, mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers.
-
-
Victor E. Green, mascot of the Dallas Stars.
-
-
Sparky, mascot of the New York Islanders.
-
-
Stanley C. Panther, mascot of the Florida Panthers.
-
-
Members of the St. Louis Blues Blue Crew.
-
-
Louie, mascot of the St. Louis Blues.
-
-
Actor and St. Louis Blues fan, Jon Hamm.
-
-
Stinger, mascot of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
-
-
The musical group O.A.R. prior to performing a short concert after the red carpet arrivals.
-
-
Kendall Coyne Schofield, US women’s hockey player.
-
-
Cammi Granato, coach of the US women’s team for the Elite Women’s 3-on-3.
-
-
Seth Jones of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Indy Racecar Driver Graham Rahal exchange jerseys.
-
-
Seth Jones of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Indy Racecar Driver Graham Rahal exchange jerseys.
-
-
Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes.
-
-
Anthony Duclair of the Ottawa Senators.
-
-
Jacob Markstrom of the Vancouver Canucks.
-
-
Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators.
-
-
Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators and Matt Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames.
-
-
Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders.
-
-
Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews was injured, but still came out. He was replaced by Brady Tkackuk on the Atlantic Division roster.
-
-
TJ Oshie of the Washington Capitals.
-
-
Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres.
-
-
Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars.
-
-
David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins.
-
-
David Perron of the St. Louis Blues.
-
-
Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues.
-
-
Marc Roberge, lead singer of the band O.A.R.
-
-
Ryan O’Reilly of the St. Louis Blues.
-
-
Gary Bettman, commissioner of the NHL, takes in the NHL Skills Competition in the stands as a spectator.
-
-
Wayne Gretzky addresses the crowd.
-
-
Flyers mascot Gritty tries to get the attention of Travis Konecny (PHI – 11).
-
-
Mathew Barzal (NYI – 13) wins the NHL Fastest Skater Competition with a time of 13.175 seconds.
-
-
St. Louis Blues mascot, Louie, tickles the nose of a spectator.
-
-
Minnesota Wild mascot Nordy and Dallas Stars mascot Victor E. Green meet NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.
-
-
Edmonton Oilers mascot, Hunter, throws popcorn at spectators.
-
-
Max Pacioretty (VGK – 67) with his kids.
-
-
Kris Letang (PIT – 58) and son, as well as Tristan Jarry (PIT – 35).
-
-
Tomas Hertl (SJ – 48) wears a Justin Bieber mask as Jordan Binnington (STL – 50) makes a save and wins the NHL Save Streak.
-
-
Tomas Hertl (SJ – 48) wears a Justin Bieber mask.
-
-
TJ Oshie (WSH – 77) and John Carlson (WSH – 74) with their kids.
-
-
David Perron (STL – 57), Kris Letang (PIT – 58) and Tristan Jarry (PIT – 35).
-
-
Jaccob Slavin (CAR – 74) and Kendal Coyne Schofield (USA – 26).
-
-
Alex Carpenter (USA – 25) juggles the puck.
-
-
The Canadian Women All-Stars.
-
-
Rebecca Johnson (CAN – 6) scores a goal against Alex Cavallini (USA – 33).
-
-
American Women All-Stars.
-
-
The Canadian Women All-Stars celebrate a goal.
-
-
Hilary Knight (USA – 21) scores a goal against Ann-Renee Desbiens (CAN – 35).
-
-
Flyers mascot Gritty hangs out with some Blues fans.
-
-
Eric Staal (MIN – 12) and his kids.
-
-
Former St. Louis Blues player Al MacInnis takes part in the Hardest Shot with a shot at 100.4 mph.
-
-
Shea Weber (MTL – 6) wins the NHL Hardest Shot with a shot of 106.5 mph.
-
-
Former St. Louis Blues player Keith Tkachuk joins his sons Matthew Tkachuk (CGY – 19) and Brady Tkachuk (OTT – 7) for the NHL Shooting Stars competition.
-
-
Matt Tkachuk (CGY – 19) shoots in the NHL Shooting Stars contest.
-
-
Kris Letang (PIT – 58) with his son.
-
-
John Carlson (WSH – 74) with his daughter.
-
-
Former St. Louis Blues player Brett Hull shoots in the NHL Shooting Stars competition.
-
-
Patrick Kane (CHI – 88) wins the NHL Shooting Stars contest.
Related