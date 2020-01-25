Search
PHOTO GALLERY: NHL All-Star Weekend Day 1 1/24/2020

The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend takes place at the Enterprise Center, home of the 2020 Stanley Cup winning St. Louis Blues, in St. Louis, MO January 24 – 25.

 

January 24, 2020

The night kicks off with the Red Carpet entrance by NHL mascots, celebrities, players, and coaches, followed by a concert by O.A.R.  The Skills Competition followed, including two new events, the Elite Women’s 3-on-3 featuring pro and Olympian US and Canadian women hockey players and the NHL Shooting Stars, which is similar to Topgolf.

About The Author

Rachel Lewis
Photographer

All photos are owned and copyrighted by Rachel Lewis, not InsideHockey.com. Authorization to use Rachel Lewis' photos for anything not affiliated with InsideHockey.com must be obtained from Rachel Lewis. Unauthorized use of Rachel Lewis' photos is subject to legal action. Photos for Editorial Use Only can be obtained from www.tripledekephotography.com. I shoot junior hockey to the NHL throughout the US and Canada.

