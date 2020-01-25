PHOTO GALLERY: NHL All-Star Weekend Day 1 1/24/2020

The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend takes place at the Enterprise Center, home of the 2020 Stanley Cup winning St. Louis Blues, in St. Louis, MO January 24 – 25.

January 24, 2020

The night kicks off with the Red Carpet entrance by NHL mascots, celebrities, players, and coaches, followed by a concert by O.A.R. The Skills Competition followed, including two new events, the Elite Women’s 3-on-3 featuring pro and Olympian US and Canadian women hockey players and the NHL Shooting Stars, which is similar to Topgolf.