Search
Home

PHOTO GALLERY: Monsters v. Marlies 1/23/2019

The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 6-5 in a shootout Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)

 

No More Stories

About The Author

Rachel Lewis
Photographer

All photos are owned and copyrighted by Rachel Lewis, not InsideHockey.com. Authorization to use Rachel Lewis' photos for anything not affiliated with InsideHockey.com must be obtained from Rachel Lewis. Unauthorized use of Rachel Lewis' photos is subject to legal action. Photos for Editorial Use Only can be obtained from www.tripledekephotography.com. I shoot junior hockey to the NHL throughout the US and Canada.

Related Posts