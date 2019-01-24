PHOTO GALLERY: Monsters v. Marlies 1/23/2019 Rachel Lewis January 23, 2019 The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 6-5 in a shootout Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey) Kasimir Kaskisuo (TOR – 30) during warmups. Monsters mascot Sully and the Monster Hockey Girls. Doyle Somerby (CLE – 26) skates the puck away from Gabriel Gagne (TOR – 18). Adam Brooks (TOR – 14) keeps an eye on the play. Mason Marchment (TOR – 20) slams Michael Prapavessis (CLE – 24) into the Toronto bench. J.F. Berube (CLE – 35) makes a save against Pierre Engvail (TOR – 47). Calle Rosen (TOR – 48) loses the puck to Tommy Cross (CLE – 3). RIch Clune (TOR – 17) takes a shot on the Monsters net that results in a goal. RIch Clune (TOR – 17) celebrates his goal. J.F. Berube (CLE – 35) during a media timeout. Vincent LoVerde (TOR – 5) takes a shot. J.F. Berube (CLE – 35) makes a save against Josh Jooris (TOR – 36). Dillon SImpson (CLE – 18) smashes into Josh Jooris (TOR – 36). Mark Letestu (CLE – 55) wins the faceoff against Adam Brooks (TOR – 14). Kole Sherwood (CLE – 88) celebrates his goal with teammates. Ryan MacInnis (CLE – 72) checks Adam Brooks (TOR – 14). Sam Jardine (TOR – 25) clashes with Mark Letestu (CLE – 55). Dillon SImpson (CLE – 18) knocks Jeremy Bracco (TOR – 27) off the puck. Eric Robinson (CLE – 19) scores a goal against Michael Hutchinson (TOR – 31). Monsters assistant coach Trent Vogelhuber goes over plays with Paul Bittner (CLE – 57) and Eric Robinson (CLE – 19). Nathan Gerbe (CLE – 90) scores a goal against Michael Hutchinson (TOR – 31) in the shootout. Mark Letestu (CLE – 55) scores a goal against Michael Hutchinson (TOR – 31) in the shootout. Kevin Stenlund (CLE – 82) scores a goal against Michael Hutchinson (TOR – 31) in the shootout. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related