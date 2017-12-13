Search
Photo Gallery: Maple Leafs vs Flyers (12/12/2017)

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 4-2 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:
1st Claude Giroux (#28 PHI)
2nd Travis Konecny (#11 PHI)
3rd James van Riemsdyk (#25 TOR)