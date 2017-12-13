Photo Gallery: Maple Leafs vs Flyers (12/12/2017)

Center Dominic Moore (#20) of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Goalie Frederik Andersen (#31) of the Toronto Maple Leafs with his helmet up during the warm-ups
Left Wing James van Riemsdyk (#25) of the Toronto Maple Leafs flips pucks into the net
Center Tyler Bozak (#42) of the Toronto Maple Leafs covers Right Wing Dale Weise (#22) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Connor Brown (#28) of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates a goal scored by teammate Center Patrick Marleau (#12) against Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Zach Hyman (#11) of the Toronto Maple Leafs shadows Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Frederik Andersen (#31) of the Toronto Maple Leafs stops the puck
Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to life the stick belonging to Center Zach Hyman (#11) of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Left Wing Matt Martin (#15) of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck
Center Patrick Marleau (#12) of the Toronto Maple Leafs collides with Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Right Wing Connor Brown (#28) of the Toronto Maple Leafs battle along the boards
Defenseman Andreas Borgman (#55) of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers bobbles the puck while teammates Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) and Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) along with Left Wing Matt Martin (#15) of the Toronto Maple Leafs watch the airborne puck
Goalie Frederik Andersen (#31) of the Toronto Maple Leafs watches the puck shot by Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers plays against Defenseman Roman Polak (#46) of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a diving save against Left Wing Josh Leivo (#32) of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Left Wing James van Riemsdyk (#25) of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates in front of Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers after a goa wasl scored against Goalie Brian Elliot (#37)
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Left Wing Josh Leivo (#32) of the Toronto Maple Leafs race for the puck
Center Dominic Moore (#20) of the Toronto Maple Leafs plays against Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a face-off
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17), Center Claude Giroux (#28), and Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers line up for a face-off
Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck against a defending Center Leo Komarov (#47) of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers faces the incoming puck
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulates teammate Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3)
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 4-2 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Claude Giroux (#28 PHI)
2nd Travis Konecny (#11 PHI)
3rd James van Riemsdyk (#25 TOR)