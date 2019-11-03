Search
Home

Photo Gallery: Maple Leafs vs Flyers (11/02/2019)

The visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 in an eleven round shootout.

Three Star Selections:
1st Claude Giroux (#28 PHI)
2nd Ivan Provorov (#9 PHI)
3rd Jason Spezza (#19 TOR)