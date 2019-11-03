Photo Gallery: Maple Leafs vs Flyers (11/02/2019) Bob Fina November 3, 2019 Michael Raffl #12 and Joel Farabee #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers Philadelphia Flyers fans line up along the glass to watch their team during the warmups Michael Hutchinson #30 of the Toronto Maple Leafs shoots the puck Fans stand for the US national anthem Trevor Moore #42 of the Toronto Maple Leafs carries the puck ahead of a defending Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Cody Ceci #83 of the Toronto Maple Leafs follow the puck Kasperi Kapanen #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs scores against Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers Auston Matthews #34, Kasperi Kapanen #24, and Justin Holl #3 of the Toronto Maple Leafs come together to congratulate each other after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers Cody Ceci #83 of the Toronto Maple Leafs Members of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulate each other after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates scoring a goal against Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs Alexander Kerfoot #15 of the Toronto Maple Leafs splits Jakub Voracek #93 and Phillippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers moves ahead of Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers battles with Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs Trevor Moore #42 of the Toronto Maple Leafs Flyers cheerleader smiles for the camera Kasperi Kapanen #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs along with Claude Giroux #28 and Phillippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers chase the puck A member of the Philadelphia Flyers cheer squad waves a Flyers logo flag Kasperi Kapanen #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs charges ahead with the puck through the reach of Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs pins Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs Kasperi Kapanen #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs trips Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a shootout save against Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs makes a shootout save against Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers Andreas Johnsson #18 of the Toronto Maple Leafs scores against Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers to win the game in a shootout Members of the Toronto Maple Leafs swarm Andreas Johnsson #18 after winning the game in a shoot out The visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 in an eleven round shootout. Three Star Selections: 1st Claude Giroux (#28 PHI) 2nd Ivan Provorov (#9 PHI) 3rd Jason Spezza (#19 TOR) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related