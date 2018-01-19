Search
Photo Gallery: Maple Leafs vs Flyers (01/18/2018)

Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers is named the first star of the game

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 3-2 in overtime.

Three Star Selections:
1st Sean Couturier (#14 PHI)
2nd Michal Neuvirth (#30 PHI)
3rd Nolan Patrick (#19 PHI)