Photo Gallery: Maple Leafs vs Flyers (01/18/2018)

The number 88 adorns the boards honoring Eric Lindros for his jersey number retirement night
Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck with #88 printed on it while next to the 88 on the ice surface
Center Sean Couturier (#14), Center Scott Laughton (#21), and Center Jori Lehtera (#15) of the Philadelphia Flyers line up along the ice to stretch while in front of a fan's sign that reads, #88 Go Flyers #88.
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers hunches over with a 88 patch adorned to his right shoulder honoring former flyer, Eric Lindros
Meigray's display of game-worn Eric Lindros jerseys from the various teams and all-star games
Defenseman Jake Gardiner (#51) of the Toronto Maple Leafs attempts to lift the stick of Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Members of the Flyers Ice Crew wear #88 Eric Lindros shirts as they sweep the ice of loose snow
Goalie Frederik Andersen (#31) of the Toronto Maple Leafs stops the puck with his chest while Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers looks for a rebound
Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Center Nazem Kadri (#43) of the Toronto Maple Leafs while teammate Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) guards the net
Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Center Patrick Marleau (#12) of the Toronto Maple Leafs
The puck goes over the net above Goalie Frederik Andersen (#31) of the Toronto Maple Leafs while Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers crashes the net shadowed by Center Auston Matthews (#34)
Center Zach Hyman (#11) of the Toronto Maple Leafs comes between Center Sean Couturier (#14) and Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Frederik Andersen (#31) of the Toronto Maple Leafs makes a save
Right Wing Connor Brown (#28) of the Toronto Maple Leafs puts the puck past Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Frederik Gauthier (#33) of the Toronto Maple Leafs after scoring a goal gets congratulated by teammates Center William Nylander (#29), Defenseman Jake Gardiner (#51), Defenseman Connor Carrick (#8), and Left Wing Matt Martin (#15)
Center Leo Komarov (#47) of the Toronto Maple Leafs reaches for the puck ahead of Defenseman Robert Haag (#8) and Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Auston Matthews (#34) of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers chase down the puck
Defenseman Robert Haag (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Right Wing Connor Brown (#28) of the Toronto Maple Leafs get into a shoving match after the whistle was blown
Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers takes down Defenseman Connor Carrick (#8) of the Toronto Maple Leafs while battling for the puck
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers yells after scoring against Goalie Frederik Andersen (#31) of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17), Center Valtteri Filppula (#51), and Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers come together to celebrate Simmonds' goal scored against Goalie Frederik Andersen (#31) of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers pushes against Right Wing Connor Brown (#28) of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Eric Lindros pats his chest to show his love for the Philadelphia crowd on his jersey retirement night
Center Zach Hyman (#11) of the Toronto Maple Leafs uses his body to shield the puck from Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers skates over the #88 on the ice with the puck on the blade of his stick
Center Frederik Gauthier (#33) of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers collide along the boards jousting for the puck
Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a spectacular save against Center Patrick Marleau (#12) of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Goalie Frederik Andersen (#31) of the Toronto Maple Leafs slides across the crease while Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to deflect the incoming puck
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Auston Matthews (#34) of the Toronto Maple Leafs line up for a face-off
Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers looks to see his game winning overtime goal against Goalie Frederik Andersen (#31) of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers smiles and the crowd erupts after Center Sean Couturier (#14) scores the game-winning overtime goal