Photo Gallery: Lightning vs Flyers (12/01/2022)

Steven Stamkos recorded his 1,000th point when he got the second assist on Nicholas Paul’s second goal of the night. He is the first player for the Lightning to hit that milestone. Additionally, he is the fourth fastest active player to reach 1,000 points by doing it in 945 games. Pierre Edouard-Bellemare played in his 608th game in the NHL which set a new record for most games played by a French National. The visiting Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-1 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:

1st Nicholas Paul (#20 TBL)

2nd Corey Perry (#10 TBL)

3rd Steven Stamkos (#91 TBL)