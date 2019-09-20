Carolina Hurricanes forward, Sebastian Aho (20), lines up for the face-off during the third period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman, Nolan Valleau (8), defends the net during the third period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Gemel Smith (46), argues with the official during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Gemel Smith (46), and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Dougie Hamilton (19), have a scuffle during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Gemel Smith (46), and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Dougie Hamilton (19), have a scuffle during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, Alex Nedjelkovic (39), takes a skate during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Nolan Foote (40), crashes into the Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, Alex Nedjelkovic (39), during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Nolan Foote (40), crashes into the Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, Alex Nedjelkovic (39), during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman, Luke Witkowski (28), and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Justin Faulk (28), battle for the puck during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, Alex Nedjelkovic (39), minds the net during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes forward, Teuvo Teravainen (86), during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Nolan Foote (40), during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Otto Somppi (42), skates the puck behind the net during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Otto Somppi (42), skates the puck behind the net during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Jake Gardiner (51), during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman, Dominik Masin (74), skates the puck in the zone during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes forward, Steven Lorentz (78), celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Carter Verhaeghe (54), skates with the puck during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Carter Verhaeghe (54), skates with the puck during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Taylor Raddysh (16) shoots the puck during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Taylor Raddysh (16), skates the puck into the zone during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Gustav Forsling (42), skates with the puck during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Jake Gardiner (51), and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman, Kevin Shattenkirk (22), battle for the position during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Jimmy Huntington (47), dumps the puck into the zone during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Cory Conacher (89), skates the puck into the zone during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Lue Witkowski (28), skates behind the play during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Gemel Smith skates to the puck during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Fredrik Claussen (33), skates during a stoppage in the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Gustav Forsling (42), skates during a stoppage in the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, Petr Mrazek (34), makes a save during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Jake Gardiner (51), skates to the face-off dot during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Fredrik Claussen (33), skates to the face-off dot before the puck drops during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes forward, Jordan Staal (11), skates to the face-off dot before the puck drops during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Chris Mueller (19), battles in front of the net with Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Jacobb Slavin (74), during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Devonte Smith-Pelly (46), skates behind the play during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Carter Verhaeghe (54), skates the puck up the boards during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman, Kevin Shattenkirk (22), skates to his position before the puck drops during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Fredrik Claesson (33), smiles during warmups before a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes forward, Julien Gauthier (44), stands on the ice during warmups before a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes forward, Erik Haula (56), skates across the ice during warmups before a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Dougie Hamilton (19), flips a puck during warmups before a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Pat Maroon (14), skates during warmups before a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Patrick Maroon (14), walks through the tunnel before a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Patrick Maroon (14), walks through the tunnel before a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Otto Somppi (42), stands in the tunnel before a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Nolan Foote (40), stands in the tunnel before a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Dougie Hamilton (19), flips a puck during warmups before a preseason matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 18, 2019.
Related