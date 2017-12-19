Photo Gallery: Kings vs Flyers (12/18/2017)

Goalie Jonathan Quick (#32) of the Los Angeles Kings shoots the puck
Center Alex Iafallo (#19) of the Los Angeles Kings
Right Wing Dustin Brown (#23) of the Los Angeles Kings shoots the puck
Members of the Los Angeles Kings congratulate each other after scoring a goal
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Left Wing Andy Andreoff (#15) of the Los Angeles Kings
Goalie Jonathan Quick (#32) of the Los Angeles Kings makes a save against Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Jake Muzzin (#6) of the Los Angeles Kings comes in to congralate Center Trevor Lewis (#22)
Defenseman Derek Forbort (#24) of the Los Angeles Kings and teammate Goalie Jonathan Quick (#32) of the Los Angeles Kings can’t stop the goal from entering the net
Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Right Wing Dustin Brown (#23) of the Los Angeles Kings
Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers waits for the rebound that never comes after Goalie Jonathan Quick (#32) of the Los Angeles Kings makes the save
Center Jonny Brodzinski (#17), Defenseman Oscar Fantenberg (#7), and Left Wing Andy Andreoff (#15) of the Los Angeles Kings line up for a face-off
Defenseman Drew Doughty (#8) of the Los Angeles Kings separates Left Wing Taylor Leier (#20) of the Philadelphia Flyers from the puck
Defenseman Oscar Fantenberg (#7) of the Los Angeles Kings helps teammate Goalie Jonathan Quick (#32) by moving Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers out of the crease
Goalie Jonathan Quick (#32) of the Los Angeles Kings makes a save against Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers moves the puck
Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets backchecked by Left Wing Adrian Kempe (#9) of the Los Angeles Kings
Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers knocks Defenseman Derek Forbort (#24) of the Los Angeles Kings off his skates
Defenseman Drew Doughty (#8) and Right Wing Dustin Brown (#23) of the Los Angeles Kings joke around with Referee Brad Meier (#34) during a television timeout
Goalie Jonathan Quick (#32) of the Los Angeles Kings makes a save
Center Nick Shore (#21) of the Los Angeles Kings waits for the puck to be dropped by Linesman Trent Knorr (#63)
Defenseman Alec Martinez (#27) of the Los Angeles Kings blocks a shot in front of teammate Goalie Jonathan Quick (#32) while Left Wing Taylor Leier (#20) of the Philadelphia Flyers jumps for the screen
A Flyers ice girl clears the ice surface during a commercial break
Goalie Jonathan Quick (#32) of the Los Angeles Kings stretches
Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers, Goalie Jonathan Quick (#32) and Defenseman Jake Muzzin (#6) of the Los Angeles Kings follow the puck
The visiting Los Angeles Kings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-1 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Jonathan Quick (#32 LAK)
2nd Drew Doughty (#8 LAK)
3rd Trevor Lewis (#22 LAK)