Photo Gallery: Kings vs Flyers (01/29/2022)

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-3 in overtime and ended their 13 game losing streak. Keith Yandle was honored by the Flyers for setting the NHL iron man record for most consecutive games started (965).

Three Star Selections:

1st Scott Laughton (#21 PHI)

2nd Cam Atkinson (#89 PHI)

3rd Viktor Arvidsson (#33 LAK)