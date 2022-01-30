Photo Gallery: Kings vs Flyers (01/29/2022)

Isaac Ratcliffe #76 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes his rookie lap by himself to start off the warm-ups
Blake Lizotte #46 of the Los Angeles Kings knocks around a loose puck
Los Angeles Kings logo
Trevor Moore #12 of the Los Angeles Kings flips a puck into the air during some hand-eye coordination drills during the warm-ups
Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings
The Philadelphia Flyers honored Keith Yandle #3 for setting an NHL record for most games played in a row (965)
Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings squirts water on his face
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers knocks down Blake Lizotte #46 of the Los Angeles Kings with an open-ice hit
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers sends the puck through Mikey Anderson #44 of the Los Angeles Kings
Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers faces a defending Sean Durzi #50 of the Los Angeles Kings
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers is first in a line of players in front of Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings
Max Willman #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers lifts the puck up against a defending Viktor Arvidsson #33 of the Los Angeles Kings
Olli Maatta #6 of the Los Angeles Kings turns with the puck
Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings allows a goal by Gerry Mayhew #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers joins the rest of his teammates celebrating a goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings
Blake Lizotte #46 of the Los Angeles Kings sharply turns away from Connor Bunnaman #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers
wide-eyed Olli Maatta #6 of the Los Angeles Kings with the puck
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets pinned to the boards by Brendan Lemieux #48 of the Los Angeles Kings
Olli Maatta #6 of the Los Angeles Kings gets the puck past James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers knocks down Mikey Anderson #44 of the Los Angeles Kings with a hit near the blueline
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a face-off against Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings
Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings throws the stick in a poke-check attempt against Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Sean Durzi #50 of the Los Angeles Kings congratulates his teammates after they scored a goal against Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Connor Bunnaman #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers is hounded by Arthur Kaliyev #34 of the Los Angeles Kings
Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers attacks Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings
Viktor Arvidsson #33 of the Los Angeles Kings fist bumps his teammates
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers lifts up Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings with a hit along the boards
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers helps out a falling Carter Hart #79 and Travis Sanheim #6
Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings ties up the game with only 38 seconds left in the game
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores in the overtime period to win the game for the Philadelphia Flyers and end their 13 game winless streak