Photo Gallery: Kings vs Flyers (01/29/2022)

Isaac Ratcliffe #76 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes his rookie lap by himself to start off the warm-ups
Blake Lizotte #46 of the Los Angeles Kings knocks around a loose puck
Los Angeles Kings logo
Trevor Moore #12 of the Los Angeles Kings flips a puck into the air during some hand-eye coordination drills during the warm-ups
Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings
The Philadelphia Flyers honored Keith Yandle #3 for setting an NHL record for most games played in a row (965)
Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings squirts water on his face
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers knocks down Blake Lizotte #46 of the Los Angeles Kings with an open-ice hit
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers sends the puck through Mikey Anderson #44 of the Los Angeles Kings
Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers faces a defending Sean Durzi #50 of the Los Angeles Kings
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers is first in a line of players in front of Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings
Max Willman #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers lifts the puck up against a defending Viktor Arvidsson #33 of the Los Angeles Kings
Olli Maatta #6 of the Los Angeles Kings turns with the puck
Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings allows a goal by Gerry Mayhew #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers joins the rest of his teammates celebrating a goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings
Blake Lizotte #46 of the Los Angeles Kings sharply turns away from Connor Bunnaman #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers
wide-eyed Olli Maatta #6 of the Los Angeles Kings with the puck
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets pinned to the boards by Brendan Lemieux #48 of the Los Angeles Kings
Olli Maatta #6 of the Los Angeles Kings gets the puck past James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers knocks down Mikey Anderson #44 of the Los Angeles Kings with a hit near the blueline
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a face-off against Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings
Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings throws the stick in a poke-check attempt against Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Sean Durzi #50 of the Los Angeles Kings congratulates his teammates after they scored a goal against Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Connor Bunnaman #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers is hounded by Arthur Kaliyev #34 of the Los Angeles Kings
Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers attacks Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings
Viktor Arvidsson #33 of the Los Angeles Kings fist bumps his teammates
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers lifts up Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings with a hit along the boards
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers helps out a falling Carter Hart #79 and Travis Sanheim #6
Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings ties up the game with only 38 seconds left in the game
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores in the overtime period to win the game for the Philadelphia Flyers and end their 13 game winless streak

Photo Gallery: Kings vs Flyers (01/29/2022)

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-3 in overtime and ended their 13 game losing streak. Keith Yandle was honored by the Flyers for setting the NHL iron man record for most consecutive games started (965).

Three Star Selections:
1st Scott Laughton (#21 PHI)
2nd Cam Atkinson (#89 PHI)
3rd Viktor Arvidsson (#33 LAK)