PHOTO GALLERY: KC Mavericks v Cincinnati Cyclones 1/11/2019

The KC Mavericks beat the Cincinnati Cyclones 7 – 6 in OT Friday, January 11, 2019 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. Mike Panowyk of the Mavericks score the game-winning goal in overtime, his third goal of the game. The Mavericks were celebrating 10 years of Mavericks hockey with appearances by several Mavericks alumni. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)