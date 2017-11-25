Photo Gallery: Islanders vs Flyers (11/18/2017)

Center John Tavares (#91) of the New York Islanders stretches during the warmups
The New York Islanders logo on a jersey
Defenseman Scott Mayfield (#42) of the New York Islanders shoots the puck during the warmups
Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers backhands the puck against Defenseman Calvin de Haan (#44) of the New York Islanders
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers swats at the puck controlled by Defenseman Dennis Seidenberg (#4) of the New York Islanders
Flyers Ice Girl, Krista, smiles shoveling snow from the ice surface
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a faceoff against Center Mathew Barzal (#13) of the New York Islanders
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck between Defenseman Johnny Boychuk (#55) and Defenseman Nick Leddy (#2) of the New York Islanders
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck
Goalie Thomas Greiss (#1) of the New York Islanders attempts to glove the puck
A goal gets past Goalie Thomas Greiss (#1) of the New York Islanders while Left Wing Danick Martel (#70) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Nick Leddy (#2) of the New York Islanders battle in front
Defenseman Adam Pelech (#50) of the New York Islanders backchecks Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers leaps in the air after scoring against Goalie Thomas Greiss (#1) of the New York Islanders
A fallen Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers eyes the puck while teammate Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers converges with Center Mathew Barzal (#13) and Left Wing Andrew Ladd (#16) of the New York Islanders
Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets squeezed by Goalie Thomas Greiss (#1) and Defenseman Scott Mayfield (#42) of the New York Islanders
A lunging Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers battles with Right Wing Josh Bailey (#12) and Left Wing Jason Chimera (#25) of the New York Islanders for the puck while Center Casey Cizikas (#53) of the New York Islanders and Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers jostle along the boards
Right Wing Joshua Ho-Sang (#66) of the New York Islanders reaches for the puck after taking a faceoff against Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Josh Bailey (#12) of the New York Islanders carries the puck against a defending Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Jordan Eberle (#7) of the New York Islanders scores against Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Members of the New York Islanders celebrate after scoring a goal against Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Johnny Boychuk (#55) of the New York Islanders and teammate Center Casey Cizikas (#53) along with Center Sean Couturier (#14) and Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers fall to to the ice surface
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center John Tavares (#91) of the New York Islanders battle
Defenseman Robert Haag (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Left Wing Anders Lee (#27) of the New York Islanders pursue the puck
Defenseman Nick Leddy (#2) of the New York Islanders celebrates his overtime game winning goal
The visiting New York Islanders defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5-4 in overtime.
Three Star Selections:
1st Jordan Eberle (#7 NYI)
2nd Claude Giroux (#28 PHI)
3rd Mathew Barzal (#13 NYI)