Photo Gallery: Islanders vs Flyers (09/28/2021)

Otto Koivula #36 and Mitchell Vande Sompel #39 of the New York Islanders
Anatoli Golyshev #43 of the New York Islanders surveys the ice during the warm-ups
Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders bounces a puck
Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers hits the ice
The starting lineup for the New York Islanders
Paul LaDue #34 of the New York Islanders handles the puck
Michael Dal Colle #28 of the New York Islanders between Tyson Foerster #52 and Isaac Ratcliffe #76 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Adam Pelech #3 of the New York Islanders fends off Isaac Ratcliffe #76 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Gritty holds up a sign that reads, "Welcome to preseason where everything's made up an the points don't matter."
Cole Bardreau #54 of the New York Islanders attempts to block a pass by Nick Seeler #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Robin Salo #45 of the New York Islanders and Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers chase the puck
Max Willman #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Claude Giroux #28 and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a face-off
Linesman Libor Suchanek #60
Sebastian Aho #25 of the New York Islanders
A scrum erupts in the New York Islanders crease
The puck finds the back of the net behind Cory Schneider #35 of the New York Islanders
A scrum erupts behind the Philadelphia Flyers net
A fan is excited to get a picture with Gritty
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Aatu Raty #61 of the New York Islanders loses an edge
Parker Wotherspoon #38 of the New York Islanders
Parker Wotherspoon #38 of the New York Islanders defends against Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers
German Rubtsov #50 and Maksim Sushko #64 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate a goal
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers is doubled up by Oliver Wahlstrom #26 and Austin Czarnik #10 of the New York Islanders
Gritty kicks his feet up and relaxes during the game