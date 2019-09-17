Photo Gallery: Islanders vs Flyers (09/16/2019) Bob Fina September 16, 2019 The visiting New York Islanders defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 3-1 during regulation in preseason action. Goalie Brian Elliott (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers Right Wing Chris Stewart (#44) of the Philadelphia Flyers Members of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck Center German Rubtsov (#50) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Forward Matt Lorito (#37) of the New York Islanders during a face-off Forward Josh Ho-Sang (#26) of the New York Islanders outlets the puck past Defenseman Samuel Morin (#55) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Casey Cizikas (#53) of the New York Islanders attempts to play the puck while falling to the ice Defenseman Samuel Morin (#55) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Forward Josh Ho-Sang (#26) of the New York Islanders battle for the puck in the corner Center Anthony Beauvillier (#18) of the New York Islanders attempts to dislodge the puck carried by Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers Left Wing Matt Martin (#17) of the New York Islanders swats at the puck handled by Defenseman Phillippe Myers (#5) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Kevin Hayes (#13) of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Defenseman Thomas Hickey (#4) of the New York Islanders Goalie Semyon Varlamov (#40) of the New York Islanders reacts to the puck going into the back of the net Center Mikhail Vorobyev (#24) of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulates Center Kevin Hayes (#13) of the Philadelphia Flyers Left Wing James van Riemsdyk (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers looks to the ref for a call against Defenseman Grant Hutton (#43) of the New York Islanders Defenseman Luca Sbisa (#21), Forward Erik Brown (#62), and Forward Travis St. Denis (#56) of the New York Islanders line up for a face-off Right Wing Chris Stewart (#44) of the Philadelphia Flyers grapples Defenseman Kyle Burroughs (#38) of the New York Islanders during their fight Goalie Christopher Gibson (#33) of the New York Islanders makes a save against Left Wing Isaac Ratcliffe (#76) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Luca Sbisa (#21) of the New York Islanders gets congratulated by his teammates on the bench Forward Sebastian Aho (#44) of the New York Islanders defends against Center Kevin Hayes (#13) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Grant Hutton (#43) of the New York Islanders and Left Wing Isaac Ratcliffe (#76) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck Defenseman Luca Sbisa (#21) of the New York Islanders knocks Center German Rubtsov (#50) of the Philadelphia Flyers off of his skates Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches for the puck against Center Anthony Beauvillier (#18) of the New York Islanders Right Wing Chris Stewart (#44) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoves Defenseman Scott Mayfield (#24) of the New York Islanders Right Wing Maksim Sushko (#64) of the Philadelphia Flyers backchecks Defenseman Kyle Burroughs (#38) of the New York Islanders Center Anthony Beauvillier (#18) congratulates Goalie Christopher Gibson (#33) of the New York Islanders Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related