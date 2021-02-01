Photo Gallery: Islanders vs Flyers (01/31/2021)

Austin Czarnik #11 of the New York Islanders hits the ice for warm-ups
Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Willie O’Ree helmet logo celebrating equality
The American flag is projected onto the ice during the national anthem
Opening face-off between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, dances during the game
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a glove save
Adam Pelech #3 of the New York Islanders drives Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers into the boards to separate him from the puck
Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders gloves the puck
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers cuts towards the net to backhand the puck against Ilya Sorokin #30 and Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders
Linesman Pierre Racicot #65 holds the puck for a face-off between Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders and Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers
New York Islanders celebrate after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders makes a save
Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders crash into the boards
Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders scoops up the puck
Josh Bailey #12 of the New York Islanders gets high-fives from the bench
Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders and Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck
Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders hollers after scoring a goal to tie the game
Members of the New York Islanders celebrate a goal scored against the Philadelphia Flyers
Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders gets congratulated by his teammates on the bench
Casey Cizikas #53 of the New York Islanders pins down Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Noah Dobson #8 of the New York Islanders lands a hit against Connor Bunnaman #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to poke the puck controlled by Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders checks Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers into the corner
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches for the puck
Head Coach Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders instructs his players
Linesman Pierre Racicot #65 sits on the boards to avoid Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders and Nolan Patrick #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders shoots the puck against Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets congratulated by his teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders in overtime