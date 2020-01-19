PHOTO GALLERY: Indy Fuel v. Wheeling Nailers 1/18/2020

The Indy Fuel beat the Wheeling Nailers 4-1 Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. The Fuel celebrated their NHL affiliate Chicago Blackhawks with their annual Blackhawks Night, featuring Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornelison, some members of the Blackhawks Ice Crew, and Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk. Former Blackhawks player Dave Bolland was scheduled to appear, but will be rescheduled for a future game due to snow storms keeping him in Toronto. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)