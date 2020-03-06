Photo Gallery: Hurricanes vs Flyers (03/05/2020) Bob Fina March 6, 2020 Andrei Svechnikov #37 of the Carolina Hurricanes Ryan Dzingel #18 of the Carolina Hurricanes frowns Anton Forsberg #31 of the Carolina Hurricanes Wells Fargo arena display spews fire Part of the Carolina Hurricanes starting lineup during the national anthem Jordan Staal #11 of the Carolina Hurricanes eyes the puck Jordan Staal #11 of the Carolina Hurricanes uses his body to protect the puck from Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers Haydn Fleury #4 of the Carolina Hurricanes reaches for the puck handled by Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers Alex Nedeljkovic #39 of the Carolina Hurricanes makes a save against Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers Members of the Flyers Ice Crew clears off the ice during a television break Linesman Steve Barton (#59) Alex Nedeljkovic #39 of the Carolina Hurricanes makes a blocker save Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against Alex Nedeljkovic #39 of the Carolina Hurricanes Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck against Trevor van Riemsdyk #57 of the Carolina Hurricanes Alex Nedeljkovic #39 of the Carolina Hurricanes stops the puck Nate Thompson #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers turns to celebrate a goal scored against the Carolina Hurricanes Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes gets his stick in the way of Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers Alex Nedeljkovic #39 and Brady Skjei #76 of the Carolina Hurricanes protect the net Brock McGinn #23 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Matt Niskanen #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers follow the puck Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores on Alex Nedeljkovic #39 of the Carolina Hurricanes Matt Niskanen #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoves Justin Williams #14 of the Carolina Hurricanes Haydn Fleury #4 of the Carolina Hurricanes sends Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers flying into the crease The puck gets behind Alex Nedeljkovic #39 of the Carolina Hurricanes Justin Williams #14 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers collide into each other Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers pokes the puck away from Martin Necas #88 of the Carolina Hurricanes Members of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrate a goal Nate Thompson #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates a goal scored against Alex Nedeljkovic #39 of the Carolina Hurricanes Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty bangs on a drum Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers advances the puck against a defending Trevor van Riemsdyk #57 of the Carolina Hurricanes Alex Nedeljkovic #39 of the Carolina Hurricanes eyes the rising puck Jordan Martinook #48 of the Carolina Hurricanes gets hounded by Derek Grant #38 of the Philadelphia Flyers Joel Edmundson #6 of the Carolina Hurricanes shoots the puck Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers swats at the airborne puck in front of teammate Carter Hart #79 A member of the Flyers cheer crew points while waving a Flyers flag Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Joel Farabee #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck Ryan Dzingel #18 of the Carolina Hurricanes lifts the stick of Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 4-1 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Scott Laughton (#21 PHI) 2nd Ivan Provorov (#9 PHI) 3rd Nicolas Aube-Kubel (#62 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related