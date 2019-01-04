Photo Gallery: Hurricanes vs Flyers (01/03/2019)

Goalie Curtis McElhinney (#35) of the Carolina Hurricanes stretches during the warm-ups
Defenseman Justin Faulk (#27) of the Carolina Hurricanes shoots the puck during the warm-ups
Right Wing Justin Williams (#14) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Defenseman Dougie Hamilton (#19) of the Carolina Hurricanes helps teammate Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) defending against Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing James van Riemsdyk (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers keeps the puck away from Center Clark Bishop (#64) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Defenseman Dougie Hamilton (#19) of the Carolina Hurricanes back checks Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers sails over Center Clark Bishop (#64) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to split Defenseman Calvin de Haan (#44) and Left Wing Jordan Martinook (#48) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Right Wing Andrei Svechnikov (#37) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers pulls the puck away from a reaching Right Wing Andrei Svechnikov (#37) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) and Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers guard the net against Left Wing Brock McGinn (#23) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Left Wing Teuvo Teravainen (#86) of the Carolina Hurricanes gets upended in front of Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing James van Riemsdyk (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers holds off his brother, Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (#57) of the Carolina Hurricanes, while carrying the puck behind the net
Center Sebastian Aho (#20) of the Carolina Hurricanes reaches for the puck controlled by Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Brock McGinn (#23) of the Carolina Hurricanes pursues Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Carolina Hurricanes swallows up the puck shot by Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, attempts to hit the mite goalie with a marsh peg
Right Wing Justin Williams (#14) of the Carolina Hurricanes gets his stick up high on Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Andrei Svechnikov (#37) of the Carolina Hurricanes attacks the net hard defended by Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers keeps a stride on Right Wing Andrei Svechnikov (#37) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulate each other after scoring a goal
Right Wing Justin Williams (#14) of the Carolina Hurricanes is chased by Center Travis Konecny (#11) and Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing James van Riemsdyk (#25) and Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers raise their sticks to celebrate a goal scored against Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Carolina Hurricanes
Center Sebastian Aho (#20) and Left Wing Teuvo Teravainen (#86) of the Carolina Hurricanes bump fists while teammate Left Wing Brock McGinn (#23) raises his arms to celebrate their goal scored against the Philadelphia Flyers