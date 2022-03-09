Photo Gallery: Golden Knights vs Flyers (03/08/2022)

Jack Eichel #9 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights slides into Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jack Eichel #9 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights skates through a face-off circle
Nicolas Roy #10 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights stands over a fallen Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers
William Carrier #28 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Nick Seeler #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers collide together in the corner
William Carrier #28 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights is hit by Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Robin Lehner #90 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights lets in a goal
Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights
Keith Yandle #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Evgenii Dadonov #63 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights
Patrick Brown #38 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Keegan Kolesar #55 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights tumble to the ice
Zach Whitecloud #2 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights passes the puck
Ben Hutton #17 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights holds up Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers allowing teammate Robin Lehner #90 to play the puck
Dylan Coghlan #52 and Robin Lehner #90 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers watch the incoming puck
Max Pacioretty #67 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for position in front of the net
Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers wrangles the puck
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks to pass the puck while falling in midair
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers follows the puck
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring a goal against Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates with the puck
Nick Seeler #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoves Max Pacioretty #67 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers screens Robin Lehner #90 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights
A mass of bodies crowds the top of the crease looking for the loose puck
Robin Lehner #90 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Shea Theodore #27 react to the inbound puck
Patrick Brown #38 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates through the neutral zone
Dylan Coghlan #52 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights battles with Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers while Max Pacioretty #67 contends with Oskar Lindblom #23
Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers swats at the puck controlled by Shea Theodore #27 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights
Players from the Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights get tangled up off of a face-off
Evgenii Dadonov #63 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers race for the puck
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers smiles while congratulating Carter Hart #79 after he made a career high 47 saves to win the game