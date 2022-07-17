Photo Gallery: Flyers Development Camp (07/15/2022)

Home
Ronnie Attard #47 from Team White takes the puck to the net during the 3-on-3 tournament
Members of the Team Black celebrate their victory over Team White during the 3-on-3 tournament
Zayde Wisdom #60 from Team Orange finds the back of the net during the 3-on-3 tournament
Alexis Gendron #92 from Team Orange shoots the puck against Wyatte Wylie #65 from Team Black during the Philadelphia Flyers Development Camp 3-on-3 tournament
Mikael Huchette #82 from Team Black shoots the puck against Adam Karashik #95 from Team Orange during the 3-on-3 tournament
Bryce Brodzinski #53 from Team Gray follows the puck during the 3-on-3 tournament
Tye McSorley #70 from Team Gray sends the puck over the corner of the net during the 3-on-3 tournament
Dovar Tinling #91 from Team Gray tries to block a pass from the opposing team's goalie during the 3-on-3 tournament
Bryce Brodzinski #53 from Team Gray shoots the puck during the 3-on-3 tournament
Members of Team Black watch the championship game during the 3-on-3 tournament
Clint Levens #67 from Team White takes the puck to the net against Yaniv Perets #97 from Team Orange during the 3-on-3 tournament
Jonathan Lemieux #98 from Team White defends the net from a shot by Ethan Samson #75 from Team Orange during the 3-on-3 tournament
Will McKinnon #80 from Team White shoots the puck during the 3-on-3 tournament
Participants from all teams gather around to listen to the instructions prior to the start of the 3-on-3 tournament
Ronnie Attard #47 from Team White smiles during the 3-on-3 tournament
One of two unidentified goalies invited to the camp gets ready for the start of the 3-on3 tournament
Colin Felix #93 from Team White shoots the puck during the 3-on-3 tournament
Samu Tuomaala #56 from Team White carries the puck during the 3-on-3 tournament
Ronnie Attard #47 from Team White looks for a shooting lane during the 3-on-3 tournament
Colin Felix #93 from Team White smiles during the 3-on-3 tournament
Cooper Zech #68 from Team White protects the puck from Mason Millman #63 from Team Black during the 3-on-3 tournament
Clint Levens #67 from Team White reaches for the puck during the 3-on-3 tournament
Elliot Desnoyers #73 from Team Black attempts to get the puck into the net but is denied during the 3-on-3 tournament
Owen McLaughlin #72 from Team Orange brings the puck up-ice during the 3-on-3 tournament
Adam Karashik #95 from Team Orange avoids a collision between Owen McLaughlin #72 from Team Orange and Elliot Desnoyers #73 from Team Black during the 3-on-3 tournament
A falling J.R. Avon #85 from Team Black sends the puck through Ethan Samson #75 from Team Orange during the 3-on-3 tournament
Ethan Samson #75 from Team Orange gets around J.R. Avon #85 from Team Black during the 3-on-3 tournament
Zayde Wisdom #60 from Team Orange sticks his tongue out during the 3-on-3 tournament
Alexis Gendron #92 from Team Orange shoots the puck during the 3-on-3 tournament
Cutter Gauthier #39 from Team Gray laughs during the 3-on-3 tournament
Tye McSorley #70 from Team Gray shoots the puck during the 3-on-3 tournament
Cutter Gauthier #39 from Team Gray follows the play during the 3-on-3 tournament
Mason Millman #63 from Team Black is denied from scoring during the 3-on-3 tournament
Cutter Gauthier #39 from Team Gray snaps the puck during the 3-on-3 tournament
J.R. Avon #85 from Team Black and Hunter McDonald #41 from Team Gray reach for the loose puck during the 3-on-3 tournament
Cooper Zech #68 from Team White surveys the ice during the 3-on-3 tournament
Alexis Gendron #92 from Team Orange keeps the puck away from a reaching Clint Levens #67 from Team White during the 3-on-3 tournament
Jonathan Lemieux #98 gets congratulated by teammate Jacob Gaucher #78 during the conclusion of the 3-on-3 tournament championship game
The championship trophy is held up high as it is presented to Team White who won the 3-on-3 tournament
Adam Karashik #95 from Team Orange signs autographs for the fans in attendance for the 3-on-3 tournament

The Philadelphia Flyers concluded their week-long development camp with a four-team 3-on-3 tournament that took place at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ. Team White emerged victorious and captured the tournament trophy.

Team Black
Chayse Primeau #64
Wyatte Wylie #65
Elliot Desnoyers #73
Mikael Huchette #82
Tyler Savard #83
J.R. Avon #85

Team Gray
Cutter Gauthier #39
Hunter McDonald #41
Keaton Pehrson #43
Tyson Foerster #52
Bryce Brodzinski #53
Tye McSorley #70
Dovar Tinling #91
Ty Murchison #96

Team Orange
Theo Rochette #42
Cam York #45
Zayde Wisdom #60
Olle Lycksell #62
Owen McLaughlin #72
Ethan Samson #75
Alexis Gendron #92
Adam Karashik #95

Team White
Ronnie Attard #47
Samu Tuomaala #56
Clint Levens #67
Cooper Zech #68
Jacob Gaucher #78
Will McKinnon #80
Alex Bump #90
Colin Felix #93