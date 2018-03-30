Search
Photo Gallery: Flyers at Hurricanes (3/17/2018)

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. The Hurricanes have given up 9 goals in the third period of the last two home contests, both of which were 2 goal losses after leading thru 2 periods.

