Photo Gallery: Eric Lindros #88 Retirement Night (01/18/2018)

The Philadelphia Flyers gave Eric Lindros themed t-shirts to all the fans in attendance by draping the shirt over the seat
Close up view of the commemorative t-shirts given to each of the fans in attendance for the Eric Lindros jersey number retirement night
The backside of the display commemorating the awards won by Eric Lindros
Wells Fargo Center screen displaying 88 in honor of Eric Lindros
Wells Fargo Center screen displaying 88 forever with a photo of Eric Lindros in his honor for the upcoming ceremony
View of the arena prior to the ceremony. All seats were covered with orange t-shirts except for the few seats that had black t-shirts that spelled out ’88’ on both sides of the arena
Philadelphia Flyers changed out the player tunnel awnings to commemorate the night
Ariel view of the arena from the press box prior to the ceremony. All seats were covered with orange t-shirts except for the few seats that had black t-shirts that spelled out ’88’ on both sides of the arena
Wells Fargo Center screen displaying ’88 FOREVER IN 88′ to initiate the count down to the beginning of the ceremony to retire Eric Lindros’ jersey number
At the beginning of the ceremony, four white sheets were dropped from the rafters where a commemorative video was projected onto them. Various athletes pre-recorded a congratulatory speech for Eric. Shown is Ron Hextall’s speech.
At the beginning of the ceremony, four white sheets were dropped from the rafters where a commemorative video was projected onto them. Various athletes pre-recorded a congratulatory speech for Eric. Shown is Brian Leetch’s speech.
At the beginning of the ceremony, four white sheets were dropped from the rafters where a commemorative video was projected onto them. Various athletes pre-recorded a congratulatory speech for Eric. Shown is Wayne Gretzky’s speech.
At the beginning of the ceremony, four white sheets were dropped from the rafters where a commemorative video was projected onto them. Various athletes pre-recorded a congratulatory speech for Eric. Shown is Pat LaFontaine’s speech.
At the beginning of the ceremony, four white sheets were dropped from the rafters where a commemorative video was projected onto them. Various athletes pre-recorded a congratulatory speech for Eric. Shown is Michael Peca’s speech.
At the beginning of the ceremony, four white sheets were dropped from the rafters where a commemorative video was projected onto them. Various athletes pre-recorded a congratulatory speech for Eric. Shown is Ray Bourque’s speech.
At the beginning of the ceremony, four white sheets were dropped from the rafters where a commemorative video was projected onto them. Various athletes pre-recorded a congratulatory speech for Eric. Shown is Dale Hawerchuk’s speech.
At the beginning of the ceremony, four white sheets were dropped from the rafters where a commemorative video was projected onto them. Various athletes pre-recorded a congratulatory speech for Eric. Shown is Eric Lindros.
At the beginning of the ceremony, four white sheets were dropped from the rafters where a commemorative video was projected onto them. Shown is a fan’s sign that reads, “This is Eric’s House”
At the beginning of the ceremony, four white sheets were dropped from the rafters where a commemorative video was projected onto them. Various athletes pre-recorded a congratulatory speech for Eric. Shown is Bob Clarke’s speech.
At the beginning of the ceremony, four white sheets were dropped from the rafters where a commemorative video was projected onto them. Various athletes pre-recorded a congratulatory speech for Eric. Shown is Eric Lindros.
At the beginning of the ceremony, four white sheets were dropped from the rafters where a commemorative video was projected onto them. Various athletes pre-recorded a congratulatory speech for Eric. Shown is Eric Lindros.
88s projected onto the ice surface during the video presentation of the ceremony
At the beginning of the ceremony, four white sheets were dropped from the rafters where a commemorative video was projected onto them. Various athletes pre-recorded a congratulatory speech for Eric. Shown is Eric Lindros.
Philadelphia Flyers’ President, Paul Holmgren, presents his speech in honor of Eric Lindros
Lou Nolan, ceremony emcee and Flyers arena announcer, gives a speech listing Eric Lindros’ accomplishments
Eric Lindros surrounded by the trophies he has won throughout his playing career with a giant illuminated 88 behind him during his ceremonial speech
Eric Lindros gives his ceremonial speech in front of an illuminated 88
Paul Holmgren and Eric Lindros shake hands
Sondi and Brett Lindros walk out for the banner raising portion of the ceremony
Eric Lindros’ former teammates, John LeClair (left) and Mikael Renberg (right), head out onto the ice for the banner raising portion of the ceremony
Carl Lindros heads out onto the ice for the banner raising portion of the ceremony
Eric Lindros’ wife, Kina Lamarche, and three children wave to the crowd as they head out onto the ice for the banner raising portion of the ceremony
Paul Holmgren presents a Rolex watch to Eric Lindros
Eric Lindros, family, and former teammates watch as his number is raised to the rafters
Eric Lindros, family, and former teammates watch as his number is raised to the rafters
Eric Lindros’ number gets raised to rafters
A banner commemorating Eric Lindros on his retirement night on the arena concourse
A banner commemorating Eric Lindros on his retirement night on the arena concourse
Meigray’s Eric Lindros display on the concourse during the game
Digital display boards with Eric Lindros on them
#88 on a wall poster on the concourse
A metal print of a Sporting News with Eric Lindros on the cover adorns one of the interior walls at the Wells Fargo Center
#88 and Flyers logo adorns the banner presentation box
#88 and Flyers logo adorns the banner presentation box
The steps on the first level display different Eric Lindros photos for this special occasion
