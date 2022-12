The New Jersey Devils unveiled their reverse retro jerseys on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. Their uniforms used the colors of their previous franchises, the Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Scouts, by using blue, gold, red, and white. The visiting New Jersey Devils defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 3-2 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:

1st Miles Wood (#44 NJD)

2nd Akira Schmid (#40 NJD)

3rd Travis Konecny (#11 PHI)