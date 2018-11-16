Photo Gallery: Devils vs Flyers (11/15/2018) Bob Fina November 15, 2018 Defenseman Sami Vatanen (#45) of the New Jersey Devils shoots the puck during warm-ups Left Wing Taylor Hall (#9) of the New Jersey Devils Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, gets a hug from a fan NHL logo puck rests along the yellow kickplate on the lower boards Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Sami Vatanen (#45) of the New Jersey Devils race towards the puck Center Blake Coleman (#20) of the New Jersey Devils points towards his teammate who scored a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers Center Travis Zajac (#19) of the New Jersey Devils battles with a Philadelphia Flyer on a face-off Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers collides with Goalie Keith Kinkaid (#1) of the New Jersey Devils Center Blake Coleman (#20) of the New Jersey Devils shoots the puck against Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Keith Kinkaid (#1) of the New Jersey Devils reaches for the loose puck Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts to the puck shot towards Goalie Keith Kinkaid (#1) of the New Jersey Devils Goalie Keith Kinkaid (#1) of the New Jersey Devils reaches for the incoming puck Goalie Keith Kinkaid (#1) of the New Jersey Devils peers through a crowd of players in front of his crease Goalie Brian Elliott (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers knocks the puck down with his stick Right Wing Stefan Noesen (#23) of the New Jersey Devils screens Goalie Brian Elliott (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Brian Elliott (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers denies Left Wing Jesper Bratt (#63) of the New Jersey Devils by gloving the puck Referee TJ Luxmore (#21) waves off the goal that the New Jersey Devils thought they scored against the Philadelphia Flyers Left Wing Taylor Hall (#9) of the New Jersey Devils splits Center Travis Konecny (#11) and Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers while handling the puck A Flyers Ice Girl smiles for the camera while clearing off the ice of snow during a television break A pair of Flyers Ice Girls skate onto the ice during a television break Left Wing Taylor Hall (#9) of the New Jersey Devils holds his face after battling with Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers for the puck Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Left Wing Jesper Bratt (#63) of the New Jersey Devils skate along the ice Left Wing Taylor Hall (#9) of the New Jersey Devils and Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck behind the net Right Wing Kyle Palmieri (#21) of the New Jersey Devils goes to a knee after colliding with Referee TJ Luxmore (#21) Left Wing Marcus Johansson (#90) and Right Wing Joey Anderson (#49) of the New Jersey Devils battle with Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Calvin Pickard (#33) of the Philadelphia Flyers Left Wing Jesper Bratt (#63) of the New Jersey Devils plays the puck The visiting New Jersey Devils shutout the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 3-0 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Keith Kinkaid (#1 NJD) 2nd Brian Elliott (#39 PHI) 3rd Joey Anderson (#58 NJD) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related