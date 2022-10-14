Photo Gallery: Devils vs Flyers (10/13/2022)

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting New Jersey Devils by a score of 5-2 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Travis Konecny (#11 PHI)
2nd Ivan Provorov (#9 PHI)
3rd Carter Hart (#79 PHI)
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting New Jersey Devils by a score of 5-2 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Travis Konecny (#11 PHI)
2nd Ivan Provorov (#9 PHI)
3rd Carter Hart (#79 PHI)
Last Saturday, the UND hockey team kicked off the 2022-23 season with an impressive 5-1 win over the Manitoba Bisons in a preseason tilt. Here are some images from Saturday’s game.
The Philadelphia Flyers concluded their week-long development camp with a four-team 3-on-3 tournament that took place at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ. Team White emerged victorious and captured the tournament trophy. Team Black Chayse Primeau #64 Wyatte...
The Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time last season. Is that a sign of where the franchise is headed, or is there reason for optimism in 2022-23? [...]
From current pros to prospects who aren't even in the NHL yet, we look at some of the dynamics going on behind the scenes as the war continues. [...]
The Panthers are signing Eric Staal, adding the veteran forward to a roster that also includes his younger brother Marc. [...]
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has sold his 10 percent stake in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, completing a divestment as a limited partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey… [...]
Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. [...]
Jakub Vrana will be out indefinitely while receiving necessary care. [...]
The Calgary Flames and city officials said Wednesday they will restart negotiations for a new arena. [...]
The Panthers will be without top defenseman Aaron Ekblad until at least mid-November, and quite possibly longer, after placing him on the long-term injured reserve list with a groin injury. [...]
The NHL could move from a flat cap and see a large increase in the salary cap if the league meets its revenue projections this season, commissioner Gary Bettman said… [...]
Has Torts fixed the Flyers? Is Steven Stamkos going to run away with the goal-scoring title? Did the Wild whiff on their offseason goalie moves? [...]