Photo Gallery: Devils vs Flyers (02/06/2020) Bob Fina February 6, 2020 John Hayden #15 of the New Jersey Devils lands a check on teammate Kevin Rooney #16 during the warm-ups A pair of fans hold up signs for Wayne Simmonds #17 of the New Jersey Devils Members of the New Jersey Devils celebrate after scoring a goal 13 seconds into the game against the Philadelphia Flyers Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the New Jersey Devils faces a shot Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck away from Pavel Zacha #37 of the New Jersey Devils Wayne Simmonds #17 of the New Jersey Devils checks a Philadelphia Flyers player into the boards Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the New Jersey Devils makes a save against Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers stops a shot from Kevin Rooney #16 of the New Jersey Devils Wayne Simmonds #17 of the New Jersey Devils handles the puck through Andy Andreoff #10 and Connor Bunnaman #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils carries the puck into the offensive zone Travis Zajac #19 of the New Jersey Devils Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers watches the puck after a face-off Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers coughs up a rebound after making a save Matt Niskanen #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers readies himself for the face-off Tyler Pitlick #18 of the Philadelphia Flyers Andy Greene #6 of the New Jersey Devils and Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck along the end boards Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to get the puck into the net but the puck rests on the skate of Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the New Jersey Devils Connor Bunnaman #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers battles with Connor Carrick #5 of the New Jersey Devils for the puck Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers uses one hand to steer the puck towards the net Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers snows Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the New Jersey Devils Kevin Rooney #16 of the New Jersey Devils keeps a stride on Connor Bunnaman #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers Andy Greene #6 of the New Jersey Devils Members of the New Jersey Devils congratulate Mackenzie Blackwood after posting a 46-save shutout against the Philadelphia Flyers The visiting New Jersey Devils shutout the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5-0 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Mackenzie Blackwood (#29 NJD) 2nd Pavel Zacha (#37 NJD) 3rd Miles Wood (#44 NJD)