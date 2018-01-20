Photo Gallery: Devils vs Flyers (01/20/2018)

Left Wing Taylor Hall (#9) of the New Jersey Devils and Center Nico Hischier (#13) low-five each other
Center Nico Hischier (#13) of the New Jersey Devils lifts the puck
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores a goal against Goalie Keith Kinkaid (#1) of the New Jersey Devils
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers impedes a shot by Center Nico Hischier (#13) of the New Jersey Devils
Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets ready to glove the incoming puck
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers backhands the puck against Goalie Keith Kinkaid (#1) of the New Jersey Devils
A New Jersey Devils trainer helps Goalie Keith Kinkaid (#1) of the New Jersey Devils off of the ice after getting injured
Goalie Ken Appleby (#55) of the New Jersey Devils makes his NHL debut after replacing injured teammate, Goalie Keith Kinkaid (#1). Appleby makes his second NHL save against Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman John Moore (#2) of the New Jersey Devils gets ready to throw a punch against Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers engages with Defenseman John Moore (#2) of the New Jersey Devils in a fight
Goalie Ken Appleby (#55) of the New Jersey Devils makes a glove save
Defenseman Damon Severson (#28) of the New Jersey Devils hits the ice while Center Jori Lehtera (#15) and Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers guard the net
Center Brian Boyle (#11) of the New Jersey Devils sits on the bench door watching an altercation in front of the Devils' bench
Defenseman Will Butcher (#8) of the New Jersey Devils passes the puck
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a face-off against Left Wing Marcus Johansson (#90) of the New Jersey Devils
Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save
Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers changes direction with the puck to avoid an attacking Center Travis Zajac (#19) of the New Jersey Devils
Right Wing Drew Stafford (#18) of the New Jersey Devils passes the puck ahead of a trailing Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Ken Appleby (#55) of the New Jersey Devils takes the puck up high by a shot from Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a glove save
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers hounds Defenseman Sami Vatanen (#45) of the New Jersey Devils
Defenseman Robert Haag (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers pins Left Wing Taylor Hall (#9) of the New Jersey Devils along the boards
Goalie Ken Appleby (#55) of the New Jersey Devils makes a save against Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers