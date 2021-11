Nearly seven minutes into a scoreless third period, Sean Couturier beat Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka for what turned out to be the Flyers’ game winning goal. It was Couturier’s fourth goal of the year. He was assisted by Travis Konecny and Claude Giroux. Scott Laughton added a second goal with less than three minutes left in the game to seal the victory. Giroux added an empty netter. Flyers goalie Carter Hart made 29 saves in the shutout.

