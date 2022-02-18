Photo Gallery: Capitals vs Flyers (02/17/2022)

Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers uses the toe of his stick to control the puck
Conor Sheary #73 of the Washington Capitals holds the puck
Trevor van Riemsdyk #57 of the Washington Capitals is grabbed by brother James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Gerry Mayhew #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets upended by John Carlson #74 of the Washington Capitals
Keith Yandle #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Trevor van Riemsdyk #57 of the Washington Capitals engage in a fight
Isaac Ratcliffe #76 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to deflect the puck past Ilya Samsonov #30 of the Washington Capitals
Lars Eller #20 and Conor Sheary #73 of the Washington Capitals celebrate a goal scored
Isaac Ratcliffe #76 of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts to the puck and a defending Martin Fehervary #42 of the Washington Capitals
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers and John Carlson #74 of the Washington Capitals at the side of the net
Ilya Samsonov #30 of the Washington Capitals lets in a goal
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Evgeny Kuznetsov #92 of the Washington Capitals looks at the ref on a face-off
Gerry Mayhew #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends with his stick against an attacking Conor Sheary #73 of the Washington Capitals
Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers speaks with Keith Yandle #3 while on the bench
Keith Yandle #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches out with a hand against Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals
Dmitry Orlov #9 of the Washington Capitals shoots the puck
Nic Dowd #26 of the Washington Capitals
Carl Hagelin #62 of the Washington Capitals moves the puck
Michal Kempny #6 of the Washington Capitals dumps the puck deeper into the Philadelphia Flyers zone
Isaac Ratcliffe #76 of the Philadelphia Flyers emerges with the puck
Pushing an shoving is the outcome from this altercation between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals
Nicklas Backstrom #19 of the Washington Capitals stares down Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Gerry Mayhew #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates his second goal of the game
Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals stares down Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Nic Dowd #26 of the Washington Capitals after Garnet Hathaway #21 scores against the Philadelphia Flyers
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers eyes the puck
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
The chaos after a face-off between the Washington Capitals and the Philadelphia Flyers
The Washington Capitals celebrate a late third period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers